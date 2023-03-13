Michelle Yeoh Gave A Rousing And Joyful Acceptance Speech After Making Oscars History

Michelle Yeoh celebrating her win at the 2023 Oscars Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh made history during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony with her victory in the Best Actress category.

During the ceremony, it was revealed that Michelle had received the accolade for her performance in the critically acclaimed film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

This made her the first Asian performer to triumph in this category, and only the second woman of colour.

She was presented with her award by Halle Berry, who was the first Black woman to be named Best Actress two decades ago.

After accepting her award, Michelle said: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. It’s proof – dream big, and dreams do come true.”

She added: “And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up!!”

After thanking directing team The Daniels, production company A24 and her Everything Everywhere All At Once colleagues, Michelle took a moment to acknowledge her mother “and all the mums in the world’.

“They are really the superheroes,” she said. “Without them, none of us would be here tonight. She’s 84 and I’m taking this home to her.”

“Thank you to the Academy,” Michelle concluded. “This is history in the making.”

Michelle Yeoh on the Oscars red carpet earlier in the evening Lexie Moreland via Getty Images

Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner at this year’s Oscars, scooping five of the night’s six big awards.

At the beginning of the evening, Michelle’s co-star Ke Huy Quan gave a similar shout-out to his own mother after picking up the award for Best Supporting Actor.

