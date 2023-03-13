Ke Huy Quan on stage at this year's Oscars PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan was moved to tears when he gave Everything Everywhere All At Once its first of many wins at this year’s Oscars.

Early on in Sunday night’s ceremony, the former Goonies actor was announced as the recipient of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, for his performance in The Daniels’ critically-acclaimed multiverse epic.

Already in tears, Ke Huy began his acceptance speech with a shout-out to his mother, telling the audience: “My mom is 84 years old, and she’s at home watching.”

“Mom!” he excitedly said, looking down the camera. “I just won an Oscar!”

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" Ke Huy Quan sobs as he accepts the #Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/92QIp3PRmS — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Ke Huy continued: “My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow I ended up here, on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies – I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream!”

After thanking the Film Academy and his brother, Ke Huy said he owes “everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo”.

Reflecting on his long journey to the Oscars, he explained: “Month after month, year after year, for 20 years, [my wife] told me that one day my time will come.

“Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you so much for welcoming me back. I love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Ke Huy Quan and his wife Echo on the Oscars red carpet Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images

Going into this year’s Oscars, Everything Everywhere All At Once led the way when it came to nominations, receiving a whopping 11 nods in total.

Immediately after Ke Huy’s win, his co-star Jamie Lee Curtis also received the award for Best Supporting Actress.

