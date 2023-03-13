Jenny The Donkey makes a surprise appearance on stage at the 2023 Oscars ABC

There was a surprise in store for Colin Farrell at this year’s Oscars, when host Jimmy Kimmel brought out a familiar friend.

Yes, we’re obviously talking about Jenny the Donkey.

Colin shared the screen with Jenny in The Banshees Of Inisherin, which was nominated for a total of nine prizes at this year’s Academy Awards.

Advertisement

Early on in the ceremony, talk show host Jimmy received a round of applause when he brought Jenny out on stage – and no one looked happier to see her than her old colleague, Colin.

Jimmy Kimmel brought out a surprise #Oscars guest: Jenny the Donkey from 'The Banshees of Inisherin' pic.twitter.com/b8N42tftdN — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023

“Oh my god! Jenny! Yes!” the Irish actor was heard calling from the audience, as the US talk show presenter confirmed: “This is Jenny. She’s one of the stars of Banshees Of Inisherin.”

He then joked: “Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey. Or, at least, that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland.

Advertisement

“So, if you’re feeling upset that you didn’t win, or anxious, or maybe you just love mules – feel free to come up and give her a hug.”

Find someone who looks at you the way Colin Farrell looks at Jenny the donkey. #Oscars #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/6iQbhcPzd5 — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

Colin received his first ever Oscar nomination for his performance in The Banshees Of Inisherin, as did his co-stars Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon (all we can say is Jenny was snubbed).

The film was also recognised in the Best Picture category, as well as Best Director for Martin MacDonagh, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Original Score.

For the full list of this year’s Academy Award winners, click here.