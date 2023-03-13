Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan Patrick T Fallon/Getty/Kevin Winter/Robin Eckenroth

It was a clean sweep for Everything Everywhere All At Once at this year’s Oscars, where the film won five of the night’s major awards.

Cast members Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis all received prizes for their performances in the epic multiverse drama, while the film itself also scooped the coveted Best Picture title.

The movie’s filmmaking team The Daniels also picked up Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser scooped Best Actor for his role in the controversial film The Whale, meaning all four of this year’s acting winners were all first-time recipients.

Oscar winner Brendan Fraser PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

Check out the full list of this year’s Oscar winners below...

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Director

The Daniels (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Original Song

Naatu Naatu (RRR)

Best Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

The Whale

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Documentary Feature

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Best Live-Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

Best Editing

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick