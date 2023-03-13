Oscars Live-Blog: Read HuffPost’s Live Updates On The 2023 Academy Awards
It was a clean sweep for Everything Everywhere All At Once at this year’s Oscars, where the film won five of the night’s major awards.
Cast members Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis all received prizes for their performances in the epic multiverse drama, while the film itself also scooped the coveted Best Picture title.
The movie’s filmmaking team The Daniels also picked up Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser scooped Best Actor for his role in the controversial film The Whale, meaning all four of this year’s acting winners were all first-time recipients.
Check out the full list of this year’s Oscar winners below...
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Director
The Daniels (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Original Song
Naatu Naatu (RRR)
Best Original Score
All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Production Design
All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
The Whale
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Documentary Feature
Navalny
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Best Live-Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
Best Editing
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Sound
Top Gun: Maverick