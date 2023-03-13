Missed This Year's Oscars? Here Are 29 Moments You Need To See From The Ceremony

Oscars 2023 best moments Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/Patrick T Fallon/Kevin Winter/Myung J Chun/Getty/

Alright, maybe it wasn’t quite as explosive a night as last year, but between off-script moments, cute cameos and historic wins, there was still plenty going on at this year’s Oscars.

Of course, for even the most devoted of film fans, the idea of staying up all night to follow the action live can be a little off-putting, meaning lots of us might miss the annual ceremony.

Advertisement

Fortunately for you, we were following the whole thing as it happened, and we’ve rounded up 29 of the night’s stand-out moments.

Here’s what you missed at the 2023 Oscars...

1. First of all, Jimmy Kimmel took on presenting duties for the first time since 2018, and kicked things off with a monologue taking aim at everything from Babylon’s box office bomb to James Cameron’s absence

Jimmy Kimmel didn't hold back at this year's #Oscars — here are some of the funniest jokes from his opening monologue pic.twitter.com/HGYtXWPyzC — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023

2. And, of course, he couldn’t get things rolling without a nod to the infamous slap – roping in some very famous cameos for a short clip warning those in attendance against picking up from where Will Smith left off in 2022

"If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point in the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech." jokes host Jimmy Kimmel at the #Oscars. https://t.co/ndiKiHeOT5 pic.twitter.com/qofvMJ8ZD9 — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

3. Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan won the first acting award of the night – and gave a very emotional speech

4. Right after that, his co-star Jamie Lee Curtis was very excited to discover she was also a first-time nominee

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people…we just won an Oscar.”



Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr#Oscars pic.twitter.com/TsfrmiEWI5 — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

5. However, some viewers picked up on the fact fellow nominee Angela Bassett looked pretty upset at losing out on the award that many fans thought would mark her first Oscars victory

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

6. The Black Panther star even got a special shout-out from Jonathan Majors and her former Marvel co-star Michael B Jordan later in the evening

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors give a shoutout to Angela Bassett: "Hey Auntie, we love you." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xIQlVq8AOZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

7. The team behind Best Live-Action Short winner An Irish Goodbye used their speech to lead the crowd in a rendition of Happy Birthday To You aimed at the film’s star, James Martin

An unexpected moment of wholesomeness at the #Oscars: The entire audience singing 'Happy Birthday' to James Martin from 'An Irish Goodbye' moments after the film won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film pic.twitter.com/m3gKt7XStS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023

8. David Byrne’s performance included a playful nod to one of Everything Everywhere All At Once’s most iconic scenes

9. Colin Farrell was over the moon to see his favourite Banshees Of Inisherin co-star getting a moment in the spotlight

Advertisement

10. Wakanda Forever’s costume designer Ruth E Carter included touching tributes to both her own mother and Chadwick Boseman

During her Oscar acceptance speech, ‘Wakanda Forver’ costume designer Ruth E. Carter honored her mother who passed away last week.



“Chadwick, please take care of mom.” pic.twitter.com/Be1DBxPr0H — Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) March 13, 2023

11. This impeccable performance of Best Original Song winner Naatu Naatu is not one we’re likely to forget in a hurry

12. And neither is this surprise performance from Lady Gaga, for that matter

everyone expected a big production but lady gaga has once again prove that all she need is her talent to stand out. all the glam being stripped away just an intimate performance with her voice #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TQovRbZ8ZG — allure (@allurequinn) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

13. Hugh Grant caught the entire off guard with his joke about looking like “a scrotum” (his words, not ours)

HUGH GRANT Y ANDY MC DOWELL.

Los actores top de los 90.

Como pasa el tiempo. pic.twitter.com/TVtHwRLpwE — vamos 🇦🇷 💪 (@grislu) March 13, 2023

14. There was a lot going on when a very husky-voiced Elizabeth Banks took to the stage with her pal Cocaine Bear

15. And yes, she did take a tiny tumble on her way onto the stage, too

here’s Elizabeth Banks being chased on stage by Cocaine Bear pic.twitter.com/TqVCUln0hb — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

16. Cocaine Bear returned to the screen later on for a surreal segment involving Malala Yousafzai (we can’t work out whether this was a scripted moment or not, to be honest)

Cocaine Bear accosting Noble Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai at the #Oscars is sending me. pic.twitter.com/pUd2IcKccq — Junkee (@junkee) March 13, 2023

17. Malala also had a perfect response for host Jimmy Kimmel when he started asking her opinion of the Don’t Worry Darling saga from last year

Jimmy Kimmel asks Malala Yousafzai a viewer question: “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”



“I only talk about peace.” #Oscars#Oscars95https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr pic.twitter.com/krf3VvN7os — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023

18. One word: Rihanna

Advertisement

19. Sarah Polley scooped Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking – and took a moment to playfully acknowledge the all-male Best Director category

“First of all, I just want to thank The Academy for not being mortally offended by the words 'women' and 'talking' put so close together like that. Cheers.”



Sarah Polley accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for “Women Talking.”#Oscars#Oscars95https://t.co/J1mqrghZrf pic.twitter.com/gI2HlmPDyj — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023

20. Best Original Song winner M.M. Keeravaani performed an impromptu rewritten version of a Carpenters hit, after revealing that he grew up listening to the American brother-sister duo

What a beautiful acceptance speech!!! MM Keeravani sings his speech to the tune of ‘Top of the world’ by The Carpenters pic.twitter.com/17uRRx3zEs — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) March 13, 2023

21. John Travolta fought back tears as he introduced the “In Memoriam” tributes with a nod to his late friend and co-star Olivia Newton John

John Travolta becomes emotional introducing the #Oscars In-Memoriam section, which is led by his late 'Grease' co-star Olivia Newton-John pic.twitter.com/1qtTgPKo4B — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 13, 2023

22. However, many film fans were left upset by one notable omission from the tributes section

Did they really leave out one of the leads of best picture nominee, Triangle of Sadness, Charlbi Dean from the In Memoriam? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4rfIp8Cqed — stoobs (@thejstoobs) March 13, 2023

23. The biggest humble brag of the night came from the editor of Everything Everywhere All At Once

"This is only my second film, this is crazy," he says with a grin. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1rmIzfYuIj — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 13, 2023

24. Once Everything Everywhere All At Once’s winning streak really got into full swing, directing team The Daniels took a moment to speak out against the anti-drag rhetoric that is currently on the rise

"Or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to NOBODY." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IRf4B2pn1o — GLAAD (@glaad) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

25. After scooping Best Actor for his role in the controversial film The Whale, Brendan Fraser reflected on the ups and downs in his journey to his first Oscar win

26. Michelle Yeoh then made history with her Best Actress win – and acknowledged the moment in her poignant speech

'Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime' — Michelle Yeoh just became the first Asian woman in Academy history to win the Oscar for Best Actress, for her role in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' pic.twitter.com/c5ZomKxQMv — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023

27. As the second woman of colour to receive the accolade, she was presented the award by Halle Berry, who became the first 20 years earlier

Halle Berry's face as she welcomes Michelle Yeoh to stand beside her, 21 years after she made history at the Oscars 🥲 I'm a wreck. pic.twitter.com/byiOav6aMz — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 13, 2023

28. All four winners of this year’s acting prizes received their first Oscar nominations – and victories – in 2023

29. Jimmy Kimmel ended the night on a playful note, sending up the fact this year’s Oscars was a somewhat quieter affair than last year’s