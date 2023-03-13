Missed This Year's Oscars? Here Are 29 Moments You Need To See From The Ceremony

Alright, maybe it wasn’t quite as explosive a night as last year, but between off-script moments, cute cameos and historic wins, there was still plenty going on at this year’s Oscars.
Of course, for even the most devoted of film fans, the idea of staying up all night to follow the action live can be a little off-putting, meaning lots of us might miss the annual ceremony.
Fortunately for you, we were following the whole thing as it happened, and we’ve rounded up 29 of the night’s stand-out moments.
Here’s what you missed at the 2023 Oscars...
1. First of all, Jimmy Kimmel took on presenting duties for the first time since 2018, and kicked things off with a monologue taking aim at everything from Babylon’s box office bomb to James Cameron’s absence
2. And, of course, he couldn’t get things rolling without a nod to the infamous slap – roping in some very famous cameos for a short clip warning those in attendance against picking up from where Will Smith left off in 2022
3. Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan won the first acting award of the night – and gave a very emotional speech
4. Right after that, his co-star Jamie Lee Curtis was very excited to discover she was also a first-time nominee
5. However, some viewers picked up on the fact fellow nominee Angela Bassett looked pretty upset at losing out on the award that many fans thought would mark her first Oscars victory
6. The Black Panther star even got a special shout-out from Jonathan Majors and her former Marvel co-star Michael B Jordan later in the evening
7. The team behind Best Live-Action Short winner An Irish Goodbye used their speech to lead the crowd in a rendition of Happy Birthday To You aimed at the film’s star, James Martin
8. David Byrne’s performance included a playful nod to one of Everything Everywhere All At Once’s most iconic scenes
9. Colin Farrell was over the moon to see his favourite Banshees Of Inisherin co-star getting a moment in the spotlight
10. Wakanda Forever’s costume designer Ruth E Carter included touching tributes to both her own mother and Chadwick Boseman
11. This impeccable performance of Best Original Song winner Naatu Naatu is not one we’re likely to forget in a hurry
12. And neither is this surprise performance from Lady Gaga, for that matter
13. Hugh Grant caught the entire off guard with his joke about looking like “a scrotum” (his words, not ours)
14. There was a lot going on when a very husky-voiced Elizabeth Banks took to the stage with her pal Cocaine Bear
15. And yes, she did take a tiny tumble on her way onto the stage, too
16. Cocaine Bear returned to the screen later on for a surreal segment involving Malala Yousafzai (we can’t work out whether this was a scripted moment or not, to be honest)
17. Malala also had a perfect response for host Jimmy Kimmel when he started asking her opinion of the Don’t Worry Darling saga from last year
18. One word: Rihanna
19. Sarah Polley scooped Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking – and took a moment to playfully acknowledge the all-male Best Director category
20. Best Original Song winner M.M. Keeravaani performed an impromptu rewritten version of a Carpenters hit, after revealing that he grew up listening to the American brother-sister duo
21. John Travolta fought back tears as he introduced the “In Memoriam” tributes with a nod to his late friend and co-star Olivia Newton John
22. However, many film fans were left upset by one notable omission from the tributes section
23. The biggest humble brag of the night came from the editor of Everything Everywhere All At Once
24. Once Everything Everywhere All At Once’s winning streak really got into full swing, directing team The Daniels took a moment to speak out against the anti-drag rhetoric that is currently on the rise
25. After scooping Best Actor for his role in the controversial film The Whale, Brendan Fraser reflected on the ups and downs in his journey to his first Oscar win
26. Michelle Yeoh then made history with her Best Actress win – and acknowledged the moment in her poignant speech
27. As the second woman of colour to receive the accolade, she was presented the award by Halle Berry, who became the first 20 years earlier
28. All four winners of this year’s acting prizes received their first Oscar nominations – and victories – in 2023
29. Jimmy Kimmel ended the night on a playful note, sending up the fact this year’s Oscars was a somewhat quieter affair than last year’s
