The 2023 Oscars red carpet STEFANI REYNOLDS via Getty Images

When it comes to red carpets, they don’t come any more A-list than the Oscars.

On Sunday night, the biggest names from the world of film gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to find out which stars were being honoured at the 95th Academy Awards.

Other HuffPost faves in the running for this year’s acting awards include Paul Mescal, Stephanie Hsu, Colin Farrell, Ke Huy Quan, Barry Keoghan, Stephanie Hsu and Andrea Riseborough – not to mention Lady Gaga and Rihanna, both of whom received recognition in the Best Original Song category.

But as any regular awards show viewer will tell you, it’s not just about the nominees when Oscar night rolls around.

While US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is back on presenting duties for the third time, there are plenty of other A-list presenters putting in appearances over the course of the evening, including last year’s winners Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur (although, for obvious reasons, one of last year’s victors won’t be present).

Florence Pugh, Brendan Fraser and Halle Bailey at the 2023 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty/Kevin Mazur

Among the other stars presenting awards are Andrew Garfield, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, Samuel L Jackson, Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Janelle Monáe, Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh and John Travolta.

All the snaps from this year’s Oscars red carpet are below – and make sure you keep checking back as the night goes on, as we’ll be updating the gallery with even more photos…