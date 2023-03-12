Oscars night is finally here Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Looking for a bit of Hollywood escapism this weekend? Well, you’re in luck, because Oscars night is officially upon us.

And best of all – unlike most major US awards shows – the Oscars is actually available to watch here in the UK.

Here’s the rundown on how you can keep up with all things Oscars…

First of all, how can we watch the Oscars red carpet?

The Oscars will be rolling out the red carpet for a host of A-list guests Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Disappointingly, the E! coverage of the Oscars red carpet isn’t available to watch in the UK as it usually would be, but that doesn’t mean we have to miss out.

Sky Showcase and Sky News will both be airing their own footage of the red carpet from 11pm on Sunday night, interviewing nominees and star guests, as well as keeping everyone up to speed with who’s been seen making their way into the event.

For those who don’t have Sky, make sure you’re following HuffPost UK on Sunday night, as we’ll also be bringing you constant updates from the red carpet.

And once the red carpet’s done with, what about the main Academy Awards ceremony?

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel Matt Sayles via Getty Images

This will also be shown on Sky Showcase and Sky News in the UK from midnight onwards, as well as Sky Cinema and Sky Arts, with US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel taking over from last year’s hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall on presenting duties.

For those who don’t fancy staying up until the wee small hours just to watch a load of famous people getting even more famous, it’s worth noting that highlights from the ceremony will be airing on Sky Cinema at 7pm on Monday, which will then be repeated on Sky Showcase, Sky Max and Sky Arts at 8pm.

This will be available to watch on demand, too, from around 7pm.

It’s also worth mentioning that Now subscribers with a Cinema or Entertainment membership pass will also be able to watch the night live (if you’re not already subscribed, you can also sign up for a seven-day free trial).

And again, make sure you’re following HuffPost UK on Oscars night, too, as we’ll be covering the event live and reporting on all the news stories you might have missed from the big event.

What exactly should we expect from the 2023 Oscars, then?

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

First of all, it may well end up being a slightly less chaotic ceremony than last year’s, with a specific “crisis team” having been drafted in after a certain event during the 2022 Oscars.

It’s also a big year for first-time nominees, with Brendan, Austin, Paul, Bill and Michelle all receiving their first nod in 2023, as well as Barry Keoghan, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon and Ana De Armas.

Going into this year’s event, Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading the charge with 11 noms, and while it proved popular at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, it went without a major win at the Baftas – so we’ll have to wait and see just how popular it’s been with Oscars voters...