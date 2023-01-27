The Banshees Of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shutterstock/Moviestore/Marvel Studios

The world of cinema has changed so much in the past few years – for obvious reasons – that it’s often the case that by the time the Oscars roll around, a lot of the nominated films are already available to stream.

Although some of the year’s top nominees, including Avatar: The Way Of Water, Living and The Whale, are still exclusive to cinemas, others are now available to watch at home.

Here’s where you can watch this year’s nominated films...

Everything Everywhere All At Once (11 nominations)

Moviestore/Shutterstock

What’s it about? Where do you even start? Michelle Yeoh takes the lead as Evelyn, a laundromat owner fed up of her humdrum life, who ends up on the most epic of quests when she stumbles into the multiverse.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress (Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Director (The Daniels), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

The Banshees Of Inisherin (Nine nominations)

Searchlight Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

What’s it about? A man on a tiny island off the coast of Ireland is left devastated when his best pal announces out of the blue he no longer wants to be friends – at which point his life slowly begins to unravel.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor (Colin Farrell), Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan), Best Director (Martin McDonagh), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score

Where to watch: Disney+

All Quiet On The Western Front (Nine nominations)

Netflix

What’s it about? Based on Erich Maria Remarque’s novel, the anti-war epic takes place at the end of World War I, and centres around a 17-year-old German soldier’s experiences.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Picture, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects

Where to watch: Netflix

Elvis (Eight nominations)

Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

What’s it about? Directed by Baz Lurrhmann of Moulin Rouge! and Romeo + Juliet fame, the film serves as a lavish and colourful retelling of Elvis Presley’s life story, with Austin Butler in the lead role.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor (Austin Butler), Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing

Where to watch: Available at a cost on services like YouTube, Google Play and Apple TV

Top Gun: Maverick (Six nominations)

Scott Garfield via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

What’s it about? Picking up over 30 years after the events of the first Top Gun film, Tom Cruise returns as Maverick, who has to face up to his past when he is training up a new gang of Top Gun graduates – including the son of his late friend.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Film Editing and Best Visual Effects.

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Five nominations)

Marvel Studios

What’s it about? Wakanda is dealing with the fall-out of King T’Challa’s death, and most face a string of bold new challenges and threats from the outside world.

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett), Best Original Song, Best Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects

Where to watch: Disney+

Triangle Of Sadness (Three nominations)

Curzon

What’s it about? A black comedy satirising the wealthy elite on board a luxury cruise, who find the power hierarchy is turned completely on its head after an unexpected disaster.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Ruben Östlund), Best Original Screenplay

Where to watch: Available if you pay on services like YouTube, Curzon and Google Play

The Batman (Three nominations)

Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

What’s it about? The first chapter in a new story for Batman, the Dark Knight is called on when the Mayor of Gotham is murdered – and comes face to face with a curious new villain, The Riddler.

Nominated for: Best Sound, Best Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects

Where to watch: Now

Aftersun

Moviestore/Shutterstock

What’s it about? A young single dad attempts to give his daughter the best holiday he can at a Turkish resort in the mid-1990s.

Nominated for: Best Actor (Paul Mescal)

Where to watch: Available at a charge on Curzon and Amazon Prime.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (One nomination)

John Wilson/Netflix

What’s it about? This sequel to Knives Out sees Daniel Craig returning as Benoit Blanc who is tasked with solving a whole new mystery, in a whole new location, with a whole new cast of weird and wonderful characters to grapple with along the way.

Nominated for: Best Adapted Screenplay

Where to watch: Netflix

Blonde (One nomination)

Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock

What’s it about? A fictional reimagining of Marilyn Monroe’s life story, the film was met with widespread controversy due to its divisive themes and graphic content.

Nominated for: Best Actress (Ana De Armas)

Where to watch: Netflix

Turning Red (One nomination)

Pixar

What’s it about? Teenager Mei has the same problems as any other 13 year old – gripes with her parents, turmoil over a crush… and the fact she keeps turning into an enormous red panda every time she gets emotional.

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature

Where to watch: Disney+

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (One nomination)

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Netflix

What’s it about? A stop-motion retelling of the classic story of Pinocchio, as put through Oscar winner Guillermo Del Toro’s very specific lens.

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature

Where to watch: Netflix

To Leslie (One nomination)

To Leslie Momentum

What’s it about? A single mum descends into alcoholism after her lottery winnings dry up. The film has become particularly notable after it landed Andrea Riseborough an Oscar nomination despite no initial buzz until a week prior to the voting deadline.

Nominated for: Best Actress (Andrea Riseborough)