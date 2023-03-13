Oscars Live-Blog: Click Here for HuffPost’s Live Updates On The 2023 Academy Awards
Oscars viewers were left upset about one particular omission from the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” tributes section on Sunday night.
Each year, the Academy Awards take a moment to pay tribute to the key figures from the entertainment industry who have died in the previous 12 months.
During this year’s ceremony, this section was accompanied by a live performance by Lenny Kravitz, who gave a solemn rendition of his song Calling All Angels.
However, it didn’t take long for film fans to spot that the Academy had failed to include the model and actor Charlbi Dean in their tributes.
The omission was particularly egregious as Charli was one of the principal cast members in the satirical comedy Triangle Of Sadness, which was nominated for three awards at this year’s Oscars.
Charlbi died suddenly in August 2022, at the age of 32.
It was later confirmed that she had died of bacterial sepsis, caused due to exposure to the bacteria known as Capnocytophaga.
A representative for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner described the illness as a “complication from asplenia (the absence of a spleen)”. Charlbi’s spleen was removed in 2009, after she was involved in a car accident in Cape Town.
Charlbi received huge amounts of praise for her performance in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle Of Sadness, which received the Palme D’Or after its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and had been among the films nominated for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars.