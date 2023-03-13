Charlbi Dean at the Cannes Film Festival last year Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Oscars viewers were left upset about one particular omission from the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” tributes section on Sunday night.

Each year, the Academy Awards take a moment to pay tribute to the key figures from the entertainment industry who have died in the previous 12 months.

Advertisement

During this year’s ceremony, this section was accompanied by a live performance by Lenny Kravitz, who gave a solemn rendition of his song Calling All Angels.

However, it didn’t take long for film fans to spot that the Academy had failed to include the model and actor Charlbi Dean in their tributes.

The omission was particularly egregious as Charli was one of the principal cast members in the satirical comedy Triangle Of Sadness, which was nominated for three awards at this year’s Oscars.

You forgot the lead of one of your Best Picture nominees: Charlbi Dean Kriek (1990-2022) @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/iqMtSUu4bt — Johnny Sobczak (@JohnnySobczak) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

am I crazy or was Charlbi Dean, one of the main actresses of best picture nominee Triangle of Sadness, who passed at a devastatingly young age, not in the in memoriam? seems like a big omission to me, doesn’t quite sit right — Maddie Crichton (@maddiecrichton) March 13, 2023

I want to take a moment to also remember Charlbi Dean, breakout star of TRIANGLE OF SADNESS, who lost her life in August at the age of 32. She was just at the beginning of her acting career and had so much ahead of her. I’m sad the #Oscars failed to honor her. pic.twitter.com/bnDv5SJ16h — Mae Murray (@maeisafraid) March 13, 2023

the oscars really didn’t put charlbi dean, one of the main actresses in a movie nominated for best picture, in the in memorium #Oscars — sheridan ☭ (@graveyaardvark) March 13, 2023

where was charlbi dean in the in memoriam?? she’s literally in a best picture nominee — ً (@filmlamet) March 13, 2023

she was the lead in a best picture this year and you dont add her to the in memoriam?!?! RIP charlbi dean pic.twitter.com/TUEYoG4CSZ — sugar lips (@iamsugarlipsss) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

charlbi dean snub in the in memoriam is unconscionable — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) March 13, 2023

a little bit disrespectful to charlbi dean is all i’m saying — Karsten (@RunquistKarsten) March 13, 2023

Charlbi Dean’s film nominated for Best Picture and they didn’t include her in In Memoriam????? — Julia (@S0UNDOFMETAL) March 13, 2023

Why tf was Charlbi Dean not in the In Memoriam when she was literally in a Best Picture nominee??? #Oscars — Stevee Taylor (@SteveeTaylor) March 13, 2023

Charlbi died suddenly in August 2022, at the age of 32.

It was later confirmed that she had died of bacterial sepsis, caused due to exposure to the bacteria known as Capnocytophaga.

Advertisement

A representative for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner described the illness as a “complication from asplenia (the absence of a spleen)”. Charlbi’s spleen was removed in 2009, after she was involved in a car accident in Cape Town.