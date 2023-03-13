From history-making wins, unexpected performances and awkward interviews, it was a big night at the Oscars on Sunday.
And after the ceremony was all wrapped up, there was the small matter of the after party.
This year. the official bash was once again held by Vanity Fair, with Radhika Jones on hosting duties.
Many of those who were in attendance at the Oscars hot-footed it down the road to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills – with many also opting for an outfit change in between the ’dos.
Take a look at all the red carpet snaps below...
Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh
Angela Bassett
Jennifer Coolidge
Olivia Wilde
Pedro Pascal
Regé-Jean Page
Naomi Campbell
Simone Ashley
Billie Eillish
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Halle Berry
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Kate Hudson
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler
Paul Mescal
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Donald Glover
Rebel Wilson
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Queen Latifa
Cara Delevingne
Laverne Cox
Matt Smith
Gigi Hadid
Tessa Thompson
Sharon Stone
Winne Harlow
Brendan Fraser
Cardi B
Kate Beckinsale
Usher
Cate Blanchett
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Shawn Mendes
Ellie Goulding
Alan Cumming
Heidi Klum
Christina Aguilera
Kylie Jenner
Vanessa Hudgens
Jodie Turner-Smith
Hilary Duff
Kendall Jenner
Hailey Bieber
Eva Longoria
Ke Huy Quan
Alicia Silverstone
Malala Yousafzai
Malala Yousafzai
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott
Sienna Miller
Jessie Buckley
Lily James
Michaela Jae Rodriguez
Ashley Graham
Channing Tatum
Joe Jonas
Riley Keough
Allison Brie and Dave Franco
Tiffany Haddish