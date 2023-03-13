The Oscar for the most awkward red carpet interview goes to …

Hugh Grant appeared to be completely over the very concept of a red carpet interview while being interviewed by Ashley Graham at the 2023 Academy Awards Sunday night.

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

Advertisement

The Love Actually star seemed to have no love for questions like:

“Do you have your hopes up for anyone [to win tonight?]” (Hugh’s answer: “No one in particular.”)

“What are you wearing tonight?” (Hugh’s answer: “Just my suit.”)

“Who made your suit?” (Hugh’s answer: “My tailor.”)

But things really seemed to take a turn for the worse (er, worser?) when the model asked Hugh about his very memorable cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. In the film, Grant plays Benoit Blanc’s (Daniel Craig) husband, revealing the detective is gay.

“Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for three seconds,” Hugh told Ashley when she asked about how he felt about his role.

“Yeah, but still, you showed up and had fun, right?” poor Ashley attempted.

“Uh, almost,” Hugh responded.

Graham, realising that she’s going to get absolutely nothing out of this exchange, wrapped things up, then thanked Hugh for his time.

Advertisement

“It was nice to talk to you,” Ashley said, prompting Hugh to look away, make a flustered face and seemingly roll his eyes.

Twitter users also had a lot to say about the interview. Check out their comments below:

Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever. #Oscars #Oscars2023 #HughGrant pic.twitter.com/Yx7MWbav4q — Michael L (@Luevano1) March 12, 2023

You don't have to be that much of a dick, Hugh Grant. I mean you really just don't. #AcademyAwards #Oscars — Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) March 12, 2023

Is Hugh Grant just an arrogant dick all the time? He was so rude to Ashley Graham on the red carpet, complete with an eye roll. Maybe he should stay home if he's too good for his industry of choice #AcademyAwards — ruth ☮️ (@myrtlez) March 12, 2023

Lmao Hugh Grant appears to be shocked they are asking him questions during an interview wow what a dick #oscars pic.twitter.com/oq3jMcWk6x — Jay (@theshamingofjay) March 12, 2023

Advertisement

Anyone catch the eye roll Hugh Grant just gave after this live Oscars interview? Was he mad she called him a “veteran” of the Oscars or was he just mad at the world? pic.twitter.com/VVFAlYpH51 — Kristin Crowley (@KristinCrowley1) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant that entire interview with Ashley Graham pic.twitter.com/t7CAI0kNdN — pow (@cscottpower) March 12, 2023

This poor interviewer…the night hasn’t even started and Hugh Grant has already had it. #Oscars #redcarpet pic.twitter.com/wbpKqULFgq — Devlin (@DevlinWilder) March 12, 2023