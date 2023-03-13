John Travolta Fights Back Tears As He Introduces Oscars Tributes With Nod To Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta on stage at the 2023 Oscars PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

John Travolta had an emotional moment while presenting at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Towards the end of the night, the Saturday Night Fever star was tasked with introducing the “In Memoriam” tributes section, which honours those from the film industry who have died in the past year.

“In this industry we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living. And sometimes, getting to do it with people that we come to love,” he began.

“And since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community in this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those that we’ve lost, who’ve dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Olivia and John pictured together in 2018 Variety via Getty Images

John then became choked up as he honoured his late friend and co-star Olivia Newton-John.

“Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark,” he continued. “They’ve touched our hearts, they’ve made us smile, and became dear friends, who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to.”

This final nod to Olivia’s show-stopping Grease number sparked a round of applause from the Oscars audience, with John then welcoming Lenny Kravitz to the stage for his performance.

John Travolta gets emotional as he introduces the "In Memoriam" segment at the #Oscars: "They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/67NZN8e11d — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Olivia died in August 2022 at the age of 73, with John paying tribute on his Instagram at the time.

“My dearest Olivia,” he wrote, alongside a vintage snap of the Physical singer. “You made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

He signed off his tribute: “Your Danny, your John!”

The two stars played teenage sweethearts Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson in the hit film adaptation of the musical, performing together on songs like Summer Nights, You’re The One That I Want and We Go Together.

In 1983, they shared the screen a second time in the film Two Of A Kind.