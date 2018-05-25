When Charlema Webb’s husband Vincent asked what she wanted for their first month wedding anniversary, there was only one thing on her mind: a much-coveted Fenty beauty highlighter (and a makeup brush to go with it).

But it seems Charlema didn’t properly explain what she meant as Vincent returned empty handed in the makeup department, but he did have something equally special: a pack of four Sharpie highlighters and a paddle brush.

While Charlema thought it was hilariously cute, fellow stationery nerds everywhere will know that actually Vincent was onto something... in our opinion this is a perfect alternative gift.