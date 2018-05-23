An Islamic State supporter encouraged would-be lone wolf attackers to target Prince George at school, a court has heard.

Husnain Rashid, of Nelson, Lancashire, provided an “e-toolkit for terrorism” in a “prolific” online channel he ran named the Lone Mujahid, Woolwich Crown Court was told on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who has been employed as a teacher at the Muhammadi mosque, also called for ice creams to be poisoned and for the four-year-old prince to be targeted at Thomas’s school in Battersea, south-west London, jurors heard.

Rashid is charged with encouraging terrorism by posting a photograph of the prince, along with the address of the four-year-old’s school, a silhouette of a jihad fighter and the message: “Even the royal family will not be left alone”.

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow said: “His proposals were indiscriminate and made no distinction between adult and child, between members of fighting forces and civilians.

“His suggestions included injecting poison into supermarket ice creams and targeting Prince George at his first school.”

Other targets included the Halloween Parade in New York and railway stations in Australia, Darlow said.

Rashid specialised in supporting lone attackers, providing assistance with “every conceivable type of attack”, including the use of bombs, chemicals and knives, she added.