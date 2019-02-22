BBC News Presenter Huw Edwards Is The Instagram Star We Didn’t Know We Needed In Our Lives

They might be some of the most recognisable faces on our screens, but despite featuring in most of our lives on a daily basis, we still know very little about the presenters of BBC News.

Kate Silverton gave us an all-too brief glimpse of her off-duty personality when she appeared on the last series of Strictly, but the rest of them﻿ they keep things on the DL.

Well, they did until Huw Edwards discovered Instagram.

Admittedly, Huw’s been sharing Insta snaps since 2017: Huw sat at his BBC News desk. Huw outside the Houses of Parliament. Huw hosting a panel.

So far, so snooze.

But fast forward to the middle of last year and things began to change - as did Huw.

The 57-year-old presenter reportedly lost three stone thanks to a healthier regime that included regular boxing sessions with former pro Clinton McKenzie, which correlates with when Huw started searching for things in the middle distance…