Huw Edwards Resigns From BBC 'On The Basis Of Medical Advice'

The BBC has announced that Huw Edwards has resigned from the corporation “after four decades of service”.

News of Edwards’ resignation comes nine months after he was named as the BBC employee who had been accused of paying a young person to pose for sexually explicit photos on Friday.

Following this, it was revealed he was receiving in-patient care for what was described by his wife as “serious mental health issues”.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, a BBC spokesperson said: “Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC. After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.

“The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further.”

The Sun first reported in July 2023 that an undisclosed member of the BBC’s on-air presenting team had been accused of paying a teenager to pose for pictures.

Police later confirmed they’d found no evidence that a criminal offence had been committed.

Edwards’ wife Vicky Flind subsequently issued a statement on his behalf “out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children”, confirming he was the BBC staff member at the centre of the scandal.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years,” she explained.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future. Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.”

Edwards’ wife’s statement concluded: “I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

Prior to his suspension, Edwards had been the highest-earning member of the on-air BBC News team.