Huw Edwards Given Suspended Prison Sentence Over Indecent Images Of Children

Huw Edwards arriving in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday. via Associated Press

Huw Edwards has received a suspended prison sentence for accessing indecent images of children.

Back in July, the former BBC News presenter pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, after which it emerged he had been arrested in November of last year.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court over the summer, Edwards admitted to having 41 indecent images of children.

BBC News’ reporting said at the time that these included seven of the most serious category A images, two of which depicted a child as young as seven. He was also charged with having 12 category B pictures and 19 category C pictures.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Edwards to six months in prison, suspended over a two-year period.

He has also been placed on the sex offenders’ register, which he will be required to sign for the next seven years.

According to Sky News’ reporting, the court heard that Edwards had paid up to £1,500 to a convicted paedophile, who sent him more than 40 illegal images between December 2020 and August 2021.

Until recently, Edwards had been the highest-earning member of the on-air BBC News team for several years running, and was considered by many to be the “face” of the national broadcaster.

Among his most notable on-screen moments included announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the nation in 2022, as well as leading the BBC’s coverage of major news events the 21st century, including general elections, royal weddings and major sporting events.