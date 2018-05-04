I Found Out I Was Pregnant 10 Days After My Cancer Diagnosis

It was May 2015 and I was sat at home one evening with my husband Tony and our then two-year-old daughter Poppy watching TV. As I leant on the side of the sofa, I felt a lump I hadn’t noticed before. The next day I told my mum and she told me to book an appointment to see my GP.



I went the following day and my GP decided to book me into a breast clinic, I went along two weeks later with my mum and had an ultrasound and a mammogram. Before they even told me my diagnosis, I just had a gut feeling. I was sat having coffee between tests and I said to my mum, ‘I think its cancer’.

As I expected, the results came back confirming that I had breast cancer and it had also been detected in my lymph nodes. I was surprised that I could have Breast Cancer when I was only 34, but I soon learnt that it is more common than you think. As the cancer had spread to my lymph nodes the doctors advised that we start the treatment as soon as possible, which included surgery.

I was in complete shock at the news, but things were about to get even more complicated. The following week we went to Centre Parcs with the family to celebrate my birthday. We wanted to carry on as normal following my diagnosis and try and remain positive, but while I was there I found out I was pregnant.

I just sat and cried. We had been planning for a second baby and what should have been a moment of joy and happiness for us, was overshadowed by my diagnosis. I feared my treatment would affect my pregnancy and potentially hurt my baby. Everything seemed hopeless.

As soon as I was home I sought professional advice and my surgeon and medical team were brilliant. They reassured me all would be okay and I could continue receiving treatment while pregnant. I have a close friend who is an anaesthetist who also helped ease my worries. I remember, she said “I was really hoping you weren’t going to say you were pregnant” but she did confirm that I could have a general anaesthetic whilst pregnant although there was a risk of miscarriage.

On the 29th May my surgery went ahead. I had a mastectomy and axillary node clearance. I had to wait for further treatment until I was fully recovered from surgery, but I wasn’t going to let it stop me from taking part in Race for Life.