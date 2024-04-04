I Found This Folder On My Girlfriend's Phone And Now I’m Worried For My Safety

While there was a trend last year for trying to manifest a dream partner, this Redditor’s girlfriend took a far more sinister approach to bagging her ideal man.

Posting in the /r/relationships subreddit, the 23 year old said that he and his girlfriend, both 23, had been together for 8 months and until now, they were very happy and he added that she’s the most loving girlfriend he’d ever had.

Then, with just one look through her phone, everything changed.

He explained: “Yesterday, while we were watching a movie at my place, my phone died, so I started playing games on her phone. I got bored and decided to check out her photo gallery. (I swear I was not snooping her phone, she just had nothing interesting on her phone).”

Personally, I don’t understand this and would call it a red flag but, uh, his next reveal makes this flag seem amber at best.

While looking through, he found a folder called ‘Love❤️’ with his own face as the cover. Cute, right?

It would be, probably, if it was just normal couple photos but this Redditor wasn’t so fortunate.

What he found has left his friends worried for him

He went on to say: “Curiosity got the best of me, and I opened it to find that every photo was of me. Some were even embarrassing shots. As I scrolled further, I was surprised to see that some of the pictures were taken before we even started dating, including ones from my social media and Instagram stories.”

Yikes.

Whomst among us hasn’t had a cheeky snoop at a crush’s social media though, right? Maybe not saved the photos into a specific folder but so far, it seems icky but not so much dangerous.

However, he revealed that some of these photos were much more than just social media screenshots, saying: “I was more shocked when I stumbled upon photos of me with my ex, as well as shots taken in bars I used to frequently go. There were even pictures of me kissing other girls, most of which seemed to have been taken from a distance.”

He added: “She was definitely stalking me and took pictures of me. I sent all those photos to me that night while she was sleeping. I asked my closest friends about this, and they told me it’s a very serious matter and that I should consider breaking up with her immediately.”

Well, yeah.

He went to the subreddit to find out what other people thought he should do as part of him was tempted to pretend he didn’t see anything.

The comments were divided, but people were concerned

While a lot of the comments were from people that couldn’t believe he was snooping around his girlfriend’s phone, others were concerned for the poster’s safety.

However, user /u/saucetin put it perfectly when they said: “This is a huge red flag. The reason why your relationship feels so good right now is precisely because she’s been stalking you and likely has built up an entire persona so that you’re more likely to be enchanted.”

Terrifying.

User /u/lysanderastra added: “Having social media photos is one thing - like saving the photos to show a friend “look at this cute guy in my class, I’m going to ask him out” or whatever, not particularly odd.

“The photos in a bar are another level of creepy and honestly quite scary. Talk to her in a public place about it.”

Agreed.

Help and support:

If you, or someone you know, is in immediate danger, call 999 and ask for the police. If you are not in immediate danger, you can contact:

