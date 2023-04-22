Can You Actually Manifest The Love Of Your Life?

Illustration: Benjamin Currie/HuffPost; Photo: Getty

We’ve all seen those manifestation videos on TikTok that promise everything from endless riches to better skin if you just close your eyes and focus your attention towards it. But does the technique work when it comes to the world of love? It has for some, like actor Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, who brought her husband into her life after seeing him in a magazine: “I met my husband by seeing his picture in a magazine and saying out loud to a friend of mine, ‘I’m going to marry that dude,’ and married him ... months later.

“So the truth of the matter is life hinged for me on a couple seconds that I didn’t see coming.”

If you like the sound of that, then follow the below steps where we explore practical and spiritual expert approaches to manifesting the love of your life.

Advertisement

Get clear on what you want

Before embarking on your journey to manifest love, reflect on the values, qualities, and characteristics that are important to you in a relationship. Consider your non-negotiables and deal-breakers. Create a vision board to clarify your intentions and send a clear message to the universe. You might even find journaling helpful.

Align your energy

Your energy, both internally and externally, plays a significant role in manifesting love. Internally, release any limiting beliefs or negative patterns that may be blocking you from receiving love like a negative attitude and lack of belief. Cultivate a positive mindset, practice gratitude, and visualise yourself in a loving relationship. Declutter your physical space, infuse it with love – rose quartz is supposed to be good for this! - and make room for your future partner.

Do your daily affirmations

TikTokker Candine Nikeia asks you to picture your potential partner in your mind and imagine saying the following phrases to them: “Your thoughts are filled with positive memories of me”. “When you think of me, you think of authentic love.” “You are obsessed with me.”

Advertisement

The love letter method

Manifestation TikTokker Hot High Priestess shares her handy hack for pulling the love of your life to you: “You’re going to grab a pen and paper and you’re going to put yourself in the POV (perspective) of your potential partner.

“Next, you’re going to write yourself a love letter to you, from them, and you’re going to profess your love. Be extensive with it and totally believe it as you write it.

“Next, you’re going to read the letter back to yourself as if you just got it from that person. You’re going to put it under your pillow and sleep with it. Don’t have doubt, just know it’s coming. It literally works for everyone.”

We’re not sure about the validity of that last line, but it’s definitely worth a shot if you’re not having any luck on the dating apps.

Practice self-love

Advertisement

Cultivating a loving relationship with yourself is fundamental to manifesting a healthy and fulfilling romantic relationship. Embrace self-care, self-compassion, and self-worth through looking after your mind and body. Doing too much? Cancel those plans and have a pamper night in. When you radiate self-love, you naturally attract partners who mirror and appreciate your self-worth.

Trust the universe