Lifesex and relationships DatingTikTok

The Really Obvious Reason Men Are Hanging Out At Sephora

Off the dating apps and into the... make-up store?

Life Reporter

Dimensions via Getty Images

The change in weather has everyone in a good mood, especially singles.

New research from dating app Badoo revealed that as the clocks go forward; lighter evenings and warmer weather have a positive impact on the dating lives of a whopping three-quarters of single people.

They’re ready for a refresh – two in five say they’ll be putting themselves out there more, while over a third will muster the confidence to initiate conversations or suggest dates.

Another third (34%) promise to put less pressure on themselves or the outcome – positivity is in the air and we love to see it.

However, some singles are getting tired of dating apps. Users on TikTok are strategically positioning themselves in real life to find a partner.

They’re placing themselves at stores, parks and other places where they think they can find their forever person.

Who needs Hinge when you can look clueless in the middle of B&Q? Here are some places singles are – rather creatively – looking for love.

At the nearest sports bar

@daratosheva

Biggest POV #fyp #dating

♬ kiss it better sped up - xxtristanxo

At the home improvement store

@sylviavanhoeven

☺️😅😂 #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #relatable

♬ kiss it better sped up - xxtristanxo

At Sephora

@daytonmodderman

strategy is key fyp relationships simp

♬ kiss it better sped up - xxtristanxo

At Lululemon

@lukescorno

Lululemon girls are elite👀

♬ kiss it better sped up - xxtristanxo

In the car park

@allieblancharddd

if your wondeirng it worked #rizz #cartrouble #daddies

♬ kiss it better sped up - xxtristanxo

At the cafe near a med school

@rainmatienzo

"is this seat taken?"

♬ kiss it better sped up - xxtristanxo

At the farmer’s market

@noah_fox_e

#relationships #datingapps #farmersmarket

♬ kiss it better sped up - xxtristanxo

In the beauty store

@coyesimmons_

Im in looking for something for my mom 😂 #fyp

♬ kiss it better sped up - xxtristanxo

And in... the protein aisle of Costco

@s.s.training

“this ones almost gone so it must be good right?” #gym #lifting #workout #gymrat #gymtok #costco #protein #swolemate

♬ kiss it better sped up - xxtristanxo
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction