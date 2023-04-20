The Really Obvious Reason Men Are Hanging Out At Sephora

Dimensions via Getty Images

The change in weather has everyone in a good mood, especially singles.

New research from dating app Badoo revealed that as the clocks go forward; lighter evenings and warmer weather have a positive impact on the dating lives of a whopping three-quarters of single people.

They’re ready for a refresh – two in five say they’ll be putting themselves out there more, while over a third will muster the confidence to initiate conversations or suggest dates.

Another third (34%) promise to put less pressure on themselves or the outcome – positivity is in the air and we love to see it.

However, some singles are getting tired of dating apps. Users on TikTok are strategically positioning themselves in real life to find a partner.

They’re placing themselves at stores, parks and other places where they think they can find their forever person.

Who needs Hinge when you can look clueless in the middle of B&Q? Here are some places singles are – rather creatively – looking for love.

At the nearest sports bar

At the home improvement store

At Sephora

At Lululemon

In the car park

At the cafe near a med school

At the farmer’s market

In the beauty store