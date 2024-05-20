I Just Learned What Inspired Moe From The Simpsons’ Voice, And I’m In Shock

20th Century Fox Television

“Hey is there a Butz here? Seymour Butz? Hey everybody, I wanna Seymour Butz!”

Moe Szyslak has been a key character in The Simpsons since it first aired almost 35 years ago. He’s known for his bar, Moe’s Tavern, and for being the long-time victim of Bart’s prank calls – but did you know his voice is actually inspired by a very famous actor?

His persona is said to be a mix of various inspirations, but, that voice? That’s inspired by one guy: Al Pacino.

The inspiration behind Moe Szyslak’s voice

Speaking in an interview with GQ, Hank Azaria, who voices Moe, said: “Moe is sort of a weird version of a young Al Pacino made gravelly.”

Hank Azaria is also the voice behind Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, Snake and Professor Frink in the show.

Speaking with Awards Daily, Hank spoke of his experience playing so many character on the show, revealing: “It’s fun. If it’s really confusing if you’re in a situation where Chief Wiggum is talking to Moe, you can always do one and the other.

“Editing is a lovely thing. There are a handful of episodes where it does feel like it’s dominated by my characters, and it’s really fun to see that all come together. It’s me just talking to myself the whole time.”

Hank also controversially voiced Kwik-E-Mart owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon until 2020, when he stepped down from the role in what was described as a team decision.

At the time, he said: “I’ve given this a lot of thought, and as I say my eyes have been opened. I think the most important thing is to listen to Indian people and their experience with it.”

Hank added: “I really want to see Indian, South Asian writers in the writers room…including how he is voiced or not voiced.

“I’m perfectly willing to step aside. It just feels like the right thing to do to me.”

Since then, Hank has also stopped playing characters like Carl Carlson and police officer Lou, after The Simpsons bosses made the decision that white actors would no longer voice people of colour within the show.

