LifeFood and DrinkSleepTikTok

I Tried The Viral TikTok ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktail', This Is How I Slept

When it comes to improving my sleep, I will try literally anything.
By 

Freelance Life Writer, HuffPost UK

Have you heard of the sleepy girl mocktail?

Made with tart cherry juice, magnesium glycinate, and a sparkling soft drink such as sparkling water or lemonade, this mocktail is said to be the ideal concoction for getting you into a deep, lasting sleep.

Now, for me, a person that simply does not sleep well, this sounds ideal. A fruity little drink before bed that will keep me sleeping right through the night? Please, sign me up. I’m sold, I’m in, I’ll try ANYTHING if it means I will actually sleep through the night.

TikTok creator Madison Lynn said that when she drinks this, she sleeps like ‘an absolute baby’, and thousands of other creators across the app have tried this aesthetically-pleasing sleep tonic.

So, I had to give it a go.

Does the sleepy girl mocktail actually work?

So, I followed all of the steps. I bought the magnesium powder, the tart cherry concentrate, and I mixed them with sugar-free lemonade.

I waited until around an hour before bed to drink this concoction and by this point, I was winding down, I was snuggling in my dressing gown, I was ready to go.

The drink itself was VERY tart. It took a few sips before I could get used to the taste, as my partner looked on in abject bewilderment that I was even attempting this trend.

Once I finished the glass, I spent a little more time in the living room before finally taking myself to bed. I DID feel sleepier for sure and I really did feel like I was experiencing the effects of the small amount of melatonin that’s found in tart cherries quite quickly.

However, the sleep itself last night was honestly not great. I don’t sleep well anyway, so let’s not lay the blame entirely at the feet of a viral drink but if anything, I think I actually slept worse than usual.

My sleep was restless, I woke up several times throughout the night and today I still feel really quite groggy and sluggish.

I really am disappointed but truly not surprised that this “hack” wasn’t effective. It’ll take more than that to get my sleep down to a fine art.

What experts think of the sleepy girl mocktail

According to nutritionist Courtney Kassis, the amount of sugar in these mocktails is actually likely to wake you up through the night, due to a blood sugar spike.

She instead recommends just having real tart cherries or even having nuts or oats as an evening snack to help improve your sleep quality.

Kassis also said in the comments of her video that she actually thinks it can worsen sleep, which... I really can confirm.

Back to the drawing board.

@dietitianwithtwins

Here’s why you should ❌ NOT ❌drink the *viral* sleepy girl mocktail before bed from a Registered Dietitian. The key is REAL, nutrient-dense food for quality sleep… This viral drink is almost your day’s worth if sugar before bed, which can wreak havoc on metabolism & sleep quality 💤 COMMENT “SMOOTHIE” & I’ll send you the 🍒🍫Chocolate Cherry Green Smoothie from my Winter Reset program for a lower-sugar recipe that’s an even richer source of all the sleep-supporting nutrients! I recommend swapping the mocktail with this smoothie nightly to support hormone balance, reduce anxiety, improve sleep & control blood sugar - the *true* key to optimal sleep. Interested in more nutrient-dense, high-protein recipes like this to help you reach your health & weight loss goals?! ✨LAST WEEKS OF THE FALL & WINTER SALE BEFORE ENROLLMENT CLOSES✨ 🎉25% off programs with code LASTSALE at checkout! Here’s what’s included: 16-weeks of dietitian-created, *done-for-you* plans that follow my 90-30-50 method for weight loss Weekly grocery lists Daily nutrient breakdown (1400-1500 calorie range) Quick & easy, meal-prep friendly recipes (like this smoothie recipe) The goal of the plans is reduced inflammation, increased energy & metabolism, and weight loss. Because these plans follow the 90-30-50 method, members are starting to see results within 1-4 weeks of starting the plans. DM me with questions! It’s time for you to reach your goals, too! #bloodsugarbalance #sleepygirlmocktail #viral #healthyrecipes #sleepremedies #viralrecipe #fyp #greenscreen

♬ original sound - Courtney, MS, RD, LDN
|
Submit a tip
Close