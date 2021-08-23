Philip Brown via Getty Images Lord Ian Botham is the new trade envoy to Australia

Lord Ian Botham has just been appointed as the UK government’s trade envoy to Australia despite his famous clashes with the country. International trade secretary Liz Truss announced the news on Twitter and said Botham would “bat for UK business down under” in an attempt to boost post-Brexit trade in his new role. Although he is one of 10 new trade envoys, Botham’s new job has definitely attracted the internet’s attention. Known as Guy the Gorilla in Australia – and Beefy in the UK – Botham allegedly once insulted the country by saying: “Aussies are big and empty – just like the country.”

Aussies are big and empty, just like their country?https://t.co/ZvLdQYz3qo — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 23, 2021

Love the way it is reported down under.

" a series of controversies including his extramarital affair with an Australian waitress and drug use."https://t.co/9fkG5wbtV1 — Larnswick 💙 🇪🇺 (@larnswick) August 23, 2021

Still, Australia’s ambassador in the UK, George Brandis, seemed delighted at the new appointment and tweeted: “Marvellous news Liz and what a fantastic appointment! “Australia looks forward to welcoming Lord Botham down under – and to working with him to strengthen the trading links between our two countries.” Not everyone was so happy though. Those on Twitter immediately questioned his credentials – and his chequered past.

Fantastic. What next? The cast of Grange Hill as chief negotiators to Afghanistan? — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) August 23, 2021

I’m GENUINELY worried about where real life ends and parody starts now. I laughed when I saw this tweet thinking it was a joke… — Richard Oliver Sefton-Durrant🗯 (@richardodurrant) August 23, 2021

I hope he doesn’t do this during any meetings with Australia’s trade representatives. pic.twitter.com/Kwu6MmbUdr — Simon Young (@iamsimonyoung) August 23, 2021

Former civil servant Siobhan Benita tweeted: “if you didn’t already think Global Britain has become a laughing stock on the world stage, the appointment of Ian Botham as the UK’s trade envoy to Australia really should start ringing some alarm bells.”

"I don't ask my wife to face Michael Holding, so there's no reason why I should be changing nappies." - Ian Botham, the new face of UK trade diplomacy. — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) August 23, 2021

"Pakistan is the sort of place every man should send his mother-in-law, for a month, with all expenses paid." - Ian Botham, the new face of UK trade diplomacy. — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) August 23, 2021

Anti-Brexit campaigner Femi Oluwole also tweeted about why the government might have chosen Botham. He claimed: “By making politics all about personality, you can put incompetent people who right-wingers love in charge of major national functions, and instead of being criticised when things go wrong, you can paint it all as a personal attack on our country.”

"Sir Ian Botham" pic.twitter.com/tfNQulxlvE — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 23, 2021

Australians weren’t very excited at the prospect either, although they did note that his credentials might work in their favour.

They will never screw us over in a trade deal with him negotiating. — Sarah Hurst (@Life_Disrupted) August 23, 2021

Botham was known for his outrageous lifestyle when he played in the Ashes up between 1776 and 1992. He has continued to cause a stir over the years, despite no longer playing on England’s cricket team. He famously made headlines back in 2014 when a picture of a man’s penis was posted on his verified Twitter page. The photograph was accompanied with the words: “What are you thinking...xx” But the cricketer maintained that he had been hacked after just changing his password. Previous famous trade envoys include Prince Andrew, although he had to step down from the position in 2011 due to his connections with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein who had just become a convicted sex offender at the time. Some Twitter users picked up on this and wrote: “Ian Botham is now a Trade Envoy. I guess that ‘marginally’ better than Prince Andrew but as he lives in Spain what exactly will he be promoting – timeshares in Fuengirola?”

