'No Evidence!' Ian Hislop Angrily Called Out Ex-Tory Minister Over BBC Audience Bias Claim

Ian Hislop and Andrea Jenkyns BBC - Have I Got News For You

Political commentator Ian Hislop slammed a former Tory minister when she tried to accuse the BBC of bias this week.

On the comedy quiz show, Have I Got News For You which aired on Friday night, Andrea Jenkyns – who lost her seat to Labour in July – clashed with Hislop, even though they were on the same team.

Advertisement

As host Amol Rajan asked the panel if they thought ex-PM Boris Johnson would come back to frontline politics, Jenkyns said: “I don’t think it’s over for him, no.”

She added: “I still think Boris was one of our better prime ministers.”

That triggered a wave of boos from the crowd, to which Jenkyns said: “I see you’ve selected the audience to people who don’t like Boris or Conservatives.”

As the crowd laughed, Hislop hit back: “You can’t just say, ‘you’ve selected the audience’. You’ve got no evidence for that!

“No proof, it’s just bollocks. This isn’t GB News!”

Hislop sat back, frowning, as the audience cheered.

We're back tonight at 9pm on BBC One & iPlayer with host @amolrajan joined by @andreajenkyns and Miles Jupp! pic.twitter.com/XKJL10S4Fm — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 11, 2024

Advertisement

Jenkyns later clipped the moment and put it on her Instagram account, writing: “I clearly played well to the Conservative and Boris loving audience on #HIGNFY @haveigotnews 😉.”

The former MP, who served as a minister in Johnson and Liz Truss’s cabinets, was also reminded of the time she put her middle finger up at crowds outside No.10 in July 2022.

Rajan joked: “It is amazing isn’t it, how one moment can capture a political career,” before the photo of Jenkyns’ swearing appeared on screen.

He asked her: “What’s going on there?”

Jenkyns said at the time she just thought “sod you” to the protesters who had “got what you wanted” after Johnson resigned.

“Did it feel good?” Rajan said.