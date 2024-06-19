Ian McKellen Speaks Out For The First Time Since Being Injured In Fall Off Stage

Sir Ian McKellen on the set of This Morning in April Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Sir Ian McKellen has thanked his fans for their messages of support after falling off stage during a recent performance in London’s West End.

On Monday night, the 85-year-old actor was taken to hospital after an incident during a performance of Player Kings, a new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Henry IV Parts One and Two.

Advertisement

The following evening’s performance of the play was cancelled, with Sir Ian assuring fans on Tuesday that he’s expected to make a “complete and speedy” recovery.

“I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work.”

I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support. Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of… — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) June 18, 2024

Wednesday night’s performance of Player Kings has also been cancelled, with a spokesperson for the play explaining: “We look forward to welcoming audiences back to the Noël Coward Theatre on Thursday 20 June.

Advertisement

“We are delighted that lan is recovering well, and look forward to him returning to the production as soon as he is ready. We will keep audiences updated regarding remaining performances this week.”

A representative for the Lord Of The Rings star previously said in a statement issued on Monday night: “Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings.

“Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits.”

The statement also thanked two doctors, Rachel and Lee, who had been in the audience on Monday night, as well as “all the venue staff for their support” after the fall.