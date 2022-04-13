Life

17 Items To Speed You Up In The Morning, 'Cause You're Always Late

Chewable toothpaste for the win.

Handy buys to make your mornings so much easier

Why does it seem like there’s never enough time when you’ve got to get ready to leave the house?

Whether you start your day super early, have to drop the kids off before you head into work, or have to commute rather far, a lack of time in the mornings can be a total mare. It can leave you feeling completely unprepared for the day, not to mention rather badly put together.

If you’re time-poor, nailing the ways that you can speed up your routine, without compromising on your appearance (or, more importantly, your coffee), is a real must. The question is, how can you speed things up?

To make your mornings a little easier (and hopefully less stressful), we’ve rounded up some useful best buys that should kickstart your routine.

1
Amazon
These vegan chewable toothpaste tabs
For those days when time really is of the essence, these waterless, toothpaste tablets are a great buy for quickly (and effectively) cleaning your teeth and freshening your breath.
Get it for £3.33 (was £5)
2
Amazon
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
Lack the time in the mornings to give your skin the TLC it deserves? How about using an overnight sleep mask, like this watermelon-scented formula from Glow, to exfoliate, hydrate, and reduce the signs of ageing while you sleep? (To use: apply a layer of the formula to your skin, gently pat into skin, leave on overnight, and then wash off in the shower in the morning.)
Get it for £22
3
Amazon
This handbag sized hairbrush
Forget low-quality foldable travel brushes that do little to tame your tangles. Instead, opt for a Wet Brush mini detangling brush to pop in your bag for those days you have no choice but to brush your hair on the move.
Get it for £6.92
4
Amazon
This teal travel mug
Not got time to finish your brew before you head out the door? Pour it into this insulated travel mug from Joseph Joseph.
Get it for £10
5
Amazon
This cute bento box
Save time and prep your lunch the night before, storing it in this handy bento box, ready to grab out of the fridge before you head off in the morning.
Get it for £13.99
6
Amazon
This handheld mini steamer
No time to iron in the mornings? Use this mini steaming tool, that heats up in 25 seconds flat, to effortlessly steam your clothes, leaving them looking fresh and wonderfully crease-free.
Get it for £28.80 (was £39.99)
7
Amazon
This sunrise alarm clock
Waking up is never easy, especially when it's super early, which can often mean you end up oversleeping and have even less time to get ready. For a less stressful wakeup process, swap to using a sunrise alarm clock, like this design from Lumie.
Get it for £84.99 (was £119)
8
Amazon
This CC cream with SPF 50+
Pair back your makeup routine and swap to using this 3-in-1 skin perfector that offers full coverage colour correcting, along with anti-ageing serum and SPF 50 skin protection. This super pigmented formula offers high coverage without cracking, flaking, or creasing in fine lines – it’s no wonder it’s a favourite with makeup artists.
Get it for £34.63
9
Amazon
This 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner
Cut back on how long it takes to wash and condition your hair with this 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner from Tresemmé. This super lightweight formula will leave hair feeling fresh, clean and super silky, despite the multipurpose formula.
Get a 6 pack for £30
10
Amazon
This multi-purpose balm
When you're in a rush, this multipurpose balm is a total godsend. Whether you've got dry lips or hands or need to prime your skin before popping on some makeup, this balm is a real winner. (If you're always in a rush this is a real handbag must-have.)
Get it for £10.99
11
Amazon
This heatless, overnight hair curler
Feel like you lack time to do your hair in the mornings? Use this overnight hair curling headband to perfectly curl your locks while you sleep. (FYI, it's super simple to use and comfy AF.)
Get it for £8.99
12
Amazon
This super handy coffee machine (with a timer)
Love starting the day with a caffeine kick but not got time to make coffee before you head out the door? This programmable coffee machine is a godsend because you can set it up the night before and set a timer so that you wake up to freshly brewed coffee.
Get it for £55.96 (was £69.99)
13
Amazon
This clothes refresher spray
Not had time to wash part of the outfit you’re set to throw on? This clothes reviver is a game-changer - one spritz and it leaves clothes smelling (and looking) fresh and like they’ve just been washed.
Get it for £8.18
14
Amazon
This post-shower body mist
No time to wait for moisturiser to soak in after your morning shower? Opt to use this unscented, post-shower moisturiser mist spray, which is clinically proven to seal moisture into skin for up to 48 hours. (It’s super easy to use and it soaks seamlessly into skin – no stickiness, no mess.)
Get it for £4.99 (was £7.50)
15
Amazon
This non-white residue dry shampoo
Not got time to wash your hair before you head out the door? This oil-absorbing dry shampoo will be a real winner. A small spritz of this innovative shampoo can revive and refresh your locks.
Get it for £6.95
16
Amazon
This mini blender
No time to have breakfast? Stick some fruit and your milk of choice into this mini blender, blitz it, unclip the bottle and take it out the door with you. (For ease, separate your smoothie mix into mini portions and freeze – then all you need to do is grab one portion out the fridge for your smoothie.)
Get it for £21.99 (was £29.99)
17
Amazon
This crease releasing spray
No time to iron? Opt to use this anti-crease fabric spray that releases creases in three easy steps, while deodorising and leaving clothes smelling oh so fresh.
Get it for £5.53
