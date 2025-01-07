If You Might Have Endometriosis, Diagnosis Could Be About To Get Simpler

Pexels

According to Endometriosis UK, 1 in 10 people with wombs suffer from endometriosis and it’s the second most common gynaecological condition in the UK.

Despite this prevalence, the condition is still incredibly difficult to diagnose with the NHS stating: “It can take a long time to diagnose endometriosis. You might need several different tests to find out if you have it.”

This is because the disease presents similar symptoms to other conditions such as adenomyosis, fibroids, pelvic inflammatory disease and even irritable bowel syndrome.

Currently, the only routes for diagnosis are internal vaginal scans and diagnostic laparoscopy procedures.

However, there is hope for those looking for diagnosis...

Research reveals that endometriosis diagnosis could be simplified

In a study published in the international journal Human Reproduction, researchers demonstrated ‘strong predictive accuracy’ for the diagnosis of endometriosis through a blood test.

In a statement, Professor Peter Rogers, senior author of the new study says: “Currently, [in Australia] it takes on average seven years for a woman to receive a diagnosis and during that time she is enduring significant life impacting symptoms, her years of fertility are reducing and the endometriosis is spreading.”

According to Endometriosis UK, it takes around 7.5 years here in the UK to be diagnosed with the condition.

Professor Rogers adds: “These results are a significant step towards solving the critical need for a non-invasive, accurate test that can diagnose endometriosis at an early stage as well as when it is more advanced.”

Science news site SciMex explains: “The blood test shows excellent results in distinguishing between healthy people and those who are symptomatic for the disease from those who actually have early stages of endometriosis.”