Those Struggling With Fertility Can Now Access This Mental Health Support

According to the NHS, around one in seven couples will have trouble conceiving.

While this means that it’s not uncommon, it also means a lot of people are left with the mental health challenges that infertility brings with it.

In fact, according to research by IVFN, 80% of those who are facing fertility challenges are more likely to experience depression, stress and anxiety.

Francesca Steyn, the Community Nursing Director at IVFN said: “Infertility can be an incredibly isolating experience, and the emotional toll is often overlooked and underestimated.”

Headspace have launched a mental health resource to help those struggling with fertility

In response to IVFN’s research, mental health app Headspace have launched a mindfulness and meditation collection named Support For Your Fertility Journey. This collection has been created with the often-overlooked issues with infertility in mind.

The collection covers essential topics such as tuning into your mind and body, coping with feelings of isolation, holding space for grief, managing uncertainty, and self-care guidance throughout your fertility journey.

Dr Sophie Mort, Clinical Psychologist and Mental Health Expert at Headspace said:. “I see people in my clinic at varying stages of their fertility journey, including people who’ve faced disappointments and pregnancy losses who are trying to stay upbeat and to keep going while navigating these losses.”

Dr Mort went on to say that those who feel isolated and are dealing with the complex feelings of grief that come with infertility need support throughout each stage of their process

“The new Headspace collection provides essential tools to support those in their fertility journey, to address these unique emotional needs and help them feel understood and less isolated.”

Steyn added: “Our collaboration with Headspace is a crucial step in helping individuals not only navigate the clinical aspects of fertility treatment but also offering mental health resources to support them with processing grief, managing stress, and keeping hope.”

Help and support:

Mind , open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 .

, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on . Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).

offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill). CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58 , and a webchat service.

(the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on , and a webchat service. The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk

is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.

