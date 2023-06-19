If You Think Erectile Dysfunction Only Happens To Older Men, Think Again

Riska via Getty Images Photo of a man lying in bed and holding a pill bottle.

Erectile dysfunction – a condition where people struggle to get, or maintain an erection for prolonged periods of time – is a frustrating condition that can leave people feeling ashamed, uncomfortable or embarrassed but it is incredibly common and treatable.

According to a new report by Hims & Hers, however, 85% of people believe that erectile dysfunction is related to age and 18% believe it isn’t physically possible before the age of 40. This is a fairly common misconception but it’s entirely untrue. In fact, 59% of men have experienced at least one type of sexual dysfunction including erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, performance anxiety, and low sex drive in the past year alone.

In fact, 33% of the people surveyed that reported erectile dysfunction were between the ages of 25 and 40 years old and almost half of those that reported erectile dysfunction are under the age of 45.

Erectile dysfunction affects people of all ages

Dr. Lawrence Jenkins, also a Urologist and Medical Advisor for Hims & Hers, thinks the percentage of men who suffer from sexual dysfunction may be underreported, as not every man who suffers from, for example, erectile dysfunction, seeks help.

He said, “Erectile dysfunction under 40 affects at least half of all guys at some point in time,” adding, “Almost 100% of guys have had at least one bad encounter [during sex] when things didn’t work right.”

However, it’s essential that if you are struggling with erectile dysfunction, you speak to your doctor to ensure that it isn’t a sign of something more serious. Erectile dysfunction is actually a recognised sign of heart disease – a condition which can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

“If a man can’t perform, there’s this stigma that exists—men feel they are less than.” Dr. Lawrence Jenkins agrees that not being able to sexually perform “erodes at masculinity” and is tied to a long-standing, albeit outdated, “be a man” mentality. “Our society has pushed men to be the manliest men possible.”

This stigma is harmful and can lead to damaging and even deadly health consequences.

Dr Denise Asafu-Adjei, a Urologist said that she believes lack of sex education plays a part in creating and upholding this stigma saying, “Sexual education is still, in my opinion, not very balanced between men and women. I find women to be far more educated about their sexual being before men are”

Adding, “Young women are exposed to their sexual being as teenagers. They start menstruation, and come face to face with questions around their sexual being. There isn’t an earlier moment in a lot of guys’ lives where they deal with their sexual health maybe outside of an annual doctor’s visit.”

What to do if you’re struggling with erectile dysfunction

The NHS recommends that if you’re struggling with erectile dysfunction, you should:

Stop smoking

Eat a healthy diet

Exercise daily

Try to reduce stress and anxiety

Drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week

Cycle less if you cycle for more than three hours a week