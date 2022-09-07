Life

If You're Exhausted By The Work Week Already, These 21 Helpful Products Might Just Turn It Around

When it feels like nobody's got you, remember: at least your pillow is supportive.

Whoever invented the work week has a lot to answer for. Coping for a whole five days, while you juggle everything else life throws at you, can be a struggle.

But feeling exhausted shouldn’t be the norm. If the week is starting to feel tiring when it’s barely begun, you should check-out these tips for tackling work-related burnout. And as an extra treat, why not get yourself some items that will make the rest of life easier?

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of helpful products that are sure to turn your week around.

1
Amazon
This water-saving gel for plants
If (like me) your workday duties have turned you into an accidental serial plant killer, this water-saving gel has got your back. It holds up to four times its own weight in water, but don't worry about drowning your plants – it releases the liquid as and when it's needed.
Get it from Amazon for £7.99
2
Amazon
These perfect rings for fidgeting
Aside from looking adorable, these spinner rings have really helped fidgety customers to unwind.They come in silver and gold tones and have little spheres that you can spin or adjust when you just need something to fuss at (which, for me, is about 98% of the time I spend in meetings).
Get it from Amazon for £3.99
3
Amazon
This pillow that's perfect for back and side sleepers
This ridiculously well-designed pillow is perfect for people who sleep on their side or back, so you'll be sure to wake up on the right side of the bed. Its medium support filling is neither too soft nor too stiff, and reviewers reckon it's the best pillow they've found to banish their post-sleep neck pain. It's machine-washable too!
Get it from Amazon for £15.55
4
Amazon
This microwave pasta cooker
Cooking dinner becomes an Olympic medal-worthy sport for me by around Wednesday, so it's a good thing this microwave pasta cooker basically does all the hard work for me. Its built-in drainer makes it really easy to strain, and it's ridiculously easy and speedy to use.
Get it from Amazon for £10.99
5
Amazon
These silicone cushions for bra straps
Prevent those annoying bra strap marks with these silicone cushions (because nobody deserves to face the Red Imprints of Pain after a day's work). They'll slip over your bra's strap to provide some oh-so-comfy padding between your skin and that horrible see-saw friction they can sometimes create.Price: £4.48 for three pairs.
Get three pairs from Amazon for £4.48
6
Amazon
This hair growth oil
I was honestly sceptical about this hair growth oil until I read its rave reviews! Folks say it really will deliver thicker, longer locks, meaning you can make the most out of your mid-week wash day. Apply 5-20 drops of this stuff (according to your hair type) to four sections of dry or damp hair three times a week to encourage growth.
Get it from Amazon for £12.75
7
Amazon
These wine bottle vacuum stoppers
Sick of pouring a glass of wine out for yourself after work only to realise it's gone off? Same. You'll be able to keep your opened wine fresh for up to a week(!!) by using these vacuum stoppers.Their built-in vacuum pumps draw all the wine-ruining oxygen out of the bottle, effectively re-corking your best booze whenever you need to close it.
Get four from Amazon for £6.99
8
Amazon
This genius OXO peeler
You'll be able to julienne carrots in no time with this genius OXO peeler (because honestly, chopping veg is the worst part of cooking).There's something almost Bruce Almighty-like about how easy and satisfying this low-effort peeler is, right?
Get it from Amazon for £9.63
9
Amazon
These reusable stretchy silicone lids
Sorry, but your kitchen basically isn't complete without these reusable stretchy silicone lids – especially if, like me, your diet becomes 99% leftovers as the week progresses. They shrink or expand according to the surface you're placing them over, meaning they can be used to cover everything from half-eaten watermelons to pots of chilli! They're dishwasher, freezer, and microwave-safe, and reviewers back up their spill-proof claims too.
Get 12 from Amazon for £7.98
10
Amazon
This do-it-all baking soda
Duzzit's (bloody massive) bottle of baking soda does pretty much every cleaning task you can imagine, and it helps to neutralise odours too! It's a great leave-on-and-go-about-your-day treatment – I like to leave a baking soda paste in my oven overnight for a low-hassle deep-clean the next day. Customers use it for everything from their ovens to the annoying pet smells on their sofa, and the results are impressive (seriously, check out some of the before-and-after pics in the review section).
Get it from Amazon for £2.50
11
Amazon
This 20-litre bin with an odour-proof lid
This nifty lil' 20-litre bin has an odour-proof lid, making it perfect for bathrooms or kitchens. Its pedal can be accessed from three sides too, so it's perfect for chucking out your banana peels while you're simultaneously texting, carrying your bags, and attempting to rush out the door in something resembling a reasonable time. The silent lid of this bin closes extra tight to ensure that absolutely no odours escape (and judging by the reviews, it's really good at its job). It opens via a step-on pedal that you can access from three sides, and its surface is fingerprint-proof too!
Get it from Amazon for £14.81
12
Amazon
This foaming loo cleaner
You can deep-clean and descale your loo at the same time with Dr. Beckmann's foaming solution – it pretty much does all the work for you, because you deserve better than deep-scrubbing a loo on hump day. Pour one of these sachets into your toilet bowl and wait ten minutes for it to work its magic! Reviewers say it's gotten rid of the hard-to-budge stains that regular cleaning products can't remove.
Get three from Amazon for £3
13
Amazon
These elasticated top bin bags
You know when half of your bin liner falls into the bin and it makes removing the whole bag a *much* grosser process? Yeah, that won't happen with these bags that have elasticated tops. They're sealed at the side rather than the bottom to prevent splitting under the weight of rubbish, and they're triple-layered too to prevent leakage (I don't dream about bin bags that often, but if I did, I'm pretty sure this is what I'd think up).
Get 10 from Amazon for £6.75
14
Amazon
This plug-in air freshener that smells incredible
Being greeted by the smell of sandalwood and apple when you open the door sounds pretty elite, right? This plug-in air freshener from Glade will deliver that for up to 100 days from a single refill. Just pop in the refill, plug the whole thing into a socket of your choice, and you're done! Price: £3.50.
Get it from Amazon for £3.50
15
Amazon
This morning-proof suction cup-backed toothbrush and razor organiser
If I ever seem distracted, it's probably because I'm thinking about this rushed morning-proof suction cup-backed toothbrush and razor organiser. I mean, the efficiency. You won't need any tools to install this holder – just attach it to your wall via the extra-strong suction cups and you're done!
Get it from Amazon for £4.99
16
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This game-changing carpet cleaner
The handy brush on this carpet cleaner works its fast-acting product onto your soft furnishings, so you won't risk getting any chemicals on your hands. I've used this stuff myself and love how effective it is!
Get it from Amazon for £3.50
17
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This hanging shoe organiser
This hanging shoe organiser is the best thing I've ever bought for my wardrobe and for my previously flustered morning routine. It's incredibly easy to assemble just thread the hanging hook through the hole at its top and hang it up! It has ten compartments to help you declutter your wardrobe floor, and it'll *also* mean you can see all of your shoes at once.
Get it from Amazon for £8.49
18
Amazon
These poached egg bags
Making the perfect poached egg is just. So. Satisfying. These poacher bags will make it easier to cook up the perfect egg without those wispy egg white tendrils clouding up your pan! Pop one of these bags into a glass or mug so that it's propped open, add an egg, and then insert the bag into a pan of boiling water for an easy, well-shaped poached egg that won't leave a messy pan behind. I mean, just look at that perfectly-cooked yolk (*drools*).
Get 20 from Amazon for £2.92
19
Amazon
This car seat shampoo
You can basically valet your vehicle for less than a tenner thanks to this interior shampoo. It works on all synthetic upholstery! Spray this stuff onto any stained seats, let it soak in, rinse it away, and voila – the fabric will look good as new again! Plus, this spray cleans and deodorises, so your seats will smell as fresh as they look.
Get it from Amazon for £5.86
20
Amazon
This cuticle saving oil
If the skin at the base of your nails is looking a little dry, it might be time to try out this ridiculously cheap cuticle oil. Not only will it tackle any dry skin surrounding your nails, but this vitamin E-rich oil will also help to hydrate your talons and prevent any annoying flaking.
Get it from Amazon for £3.99
21
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This travel flask
I own this commute-friendly Contigo flask myself and can confirm it actually *is* leak-proof. It keeps my drinks at the right temperature for hours! It's dishwasher-safe and completely leakproof too (yes, please).
Get it from Amazon for £18.22.
