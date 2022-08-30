14 Quick and Easy Makeup Wins For Mums Who Just Want to Look Half-Alive

Amazon/Glossier Mums swear by these simple makeup saviours

Between night feeds, shoddy naps, school holidays and just an overall lack of personal time, if you have kids and would still like to attempt to wear makeup, it can be tricky.

With newborns, makeup can completely go out the window, and even if your kids are in nursery or school, mornings aren’t exactly a calming time where you can contour and highlight at your leisure.

Complicated techniques, and anything requiring a tool or TikTok tutorial is generally a no-go, and I’ve personally found that anything that can be applied with fingers while also keeping an eye on a toddler who may or may not be trying to flush your toothbrush down the toilet is a must.

Equally, I’ve found products that can do two things at once (ie. foundation with SPF, a blusher that can also be used as lip colour) to be really useful.

Even if you don’t have kids and you’re just tired AF and hate finicky makeup routines, these products are for you.