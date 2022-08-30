Parents

14 Quick and Easy Makeup Wins For Mums Who Just Want to Look Half-Alive

Anything requiring complicated tools or TikTok tutorials is a no-go – try these makeup saviours instead.

Mums swear by these simple makeup saviours
Amazon/Glossier
Mums swear by these simple makeup saviours

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Between night feeds, shoddy naps, school holidays and just an overall lack of personal time, if you have kids and would still like to attempt to wear makeup, it can be tricky.

With newborns, makeup can completely go out the window, and even if your kids are in nursery or school, mornings aren’t exactly a calming time where you can contour and highlight at your leisure.

Complicated techniques, and anything requiring a tool or TikTok tutorial is generally a no-go, and I’ve personally found that anything that can be applied with fingers while also keeping an eye on a toddler who may or may not be trying to flush your toothbrush down the toilet is a must.

Equally, I’ve found products that can do two things at once (ie. foundation with SPF, a blusher that can also be used as lip colour) to be really useful.

Even if you don’t have kids and you’re just tired AF and hate finicky makeup routines, these products are for you.

1
Glossier
Glossier Lidstar
I am obsessed with these. Good enough for Greta Gerwig and Beyoncé on the red carpet and easily blendable with fingers (even in dodgy lighting), you can wear one colour on its own or blend two together to make it look like you spent longer on your makeup than you actually have.
Get it from Glossier for £15
2
Amazon
Trinny London Sheer Lip to Cheek
A great example of a product that can do more than one thing. These colour pots can go on your eyes, cheeks and lips. They’re hydrating, blend nicely, and can easily be applied quickly with your fingers.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
3
Amazon
ELF Multi Stick
If you prefer sticks rather than pots of colour, this is excellent. Again, this product can be used on your cheeks or your lips, and as it has a bit of shimmer too it also can do double duty as a highlighter.
Get it from Amazon for £5
4
Boots
Pixi DetoxifEYE Depuffing Eye Patches
Even if you only have time to wear these for a few minutes before you start your makeup routine, I swear they still help make you look like you’ve at least had three hours of sleep.
Get them from Boots for £22
5
Glossier
Glossier Stretch Concealer
I have tried many, many concealers that cost a lot of money, promising to give great coverage, not crease and definitely hide dark circles – and most simply do not. THIS concealer however, I am firmly obsessed with. It’s the only one I’ve found recently that doesn’t cake, it’s hydrating, and actually helps make you look awake.
Get it from Glossier for £17
6
Look Fantastic
IT Cosmetics CC Cream
This CC cream is arguably more like a foundation – it’s hydrating, gives great coverage, and also has SPF 50. A little goes a long way so even though it’s on the pricey side, it’s worth it. Plus, Boots also do a great travel-size version if you’re wanting to try a smaller size before investing in the bigger one!
Get it from Look Fantastic for £26.40
7
Amazon
Burt's Bees Lipstick
While Burt's Bees is usually associated with minty chapsticks and honey-scented lotions, their lipsticks are actually great! The shades of these glossies are really lovely and are just neutral enough to be useful every day, but still give your face a bit of colour.
Get it from Amazon for £8.79
8
Glossier
Glossier Future Dew Serum
While you might feel like you don’t have time for serum, I highly recommend this! It’s super hydrating and gives you a lovely glow, which is perfect for tired skin or when you’re feeling like no product in the world can bring you to life again!
Get it from Glossier for £23
9
Boots
No7 Match Made Stay Perfect Lipstick
If you’re after a lipstick you can put on once and not have to worry about for hours and hours, I swear by this range as I’ve worn it for well over a decade. Non-drying and with real staying power, these lipstick are excellent for long days and will last from drop-off to pickup.
Get it from Boots for £9.95
10
Glossier
Glossier Lash Slick
I’ve been wearing this mascara since it launched in 2018 and I’ve never looked back. No need for eyelash curlers or extensions, this mascara simply works. It elongates and doesn’t smudge, and you also don’t need a bunch of coats for it to look great.
Get it from Glossier for £16
11
Look Fantastic
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer
One of the few concealers that’s worth its price tag, the combination of a darker and lighter shade works wonders, especially for those mega, hormone-induced spots.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £30
12
Look Fantastic
Revolution Haircare Revive Dry Shampoo
If you’re used to Batiste, this is a great alternative. My head was 75% dry shampoo even before I had a baby, and I’ve found this (and the Volume version) to be super helpful when I’ve not had time to wash my hair or it needs a bit of a boost.
Get it from Look Fantastic for £3
13
Glossier
Glossier After Baume
I’m a firm believer that the key to looking awake and your makeup being able to perform its best is for your skin to be properly hydrated. My skin was all over the place from pregnancy and breastfeeding hormones, and this was the only thing that helped. Plus, you can put it pretty much anywhere, so it’s great for cracked heels and stretch marks, too.
Get it from Glossier for £25
14
Boots
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Cream
I’m never sure if eye creams actually work, but when I use this, I swear I look at least 10% less tired. Hydrating and also illuminating, it works really well under makeup!
Get it from Amazon for £28
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
wellbeingBeautymumsshoppingMakeup