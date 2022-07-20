Hyaluronic Acid Doesn’t Have To Be Pricey. Here Are Our Favourites

Mixed Retailers Our favourite Hyaluronic Acid serums from £4 to £40

Hyaluronic acid has been a beauty byword for a while now and it’s easy to see why. For a range of skin complaints – from dryness to ageing – it’s hailed as a godsend in serum form. But how does this innovative skincare item actually work and is it worth trying yourself?

Hyaluronic acid is a form of acid that’s found naturally in the skin and has the ability to bind up to 1000 times its weight in water, allowing it to hydrate your skin both on the surface and at a deeper level. So, if dry skin is an issue, it’s guaranteed to be a game-changer. But what else can it do?

While its main benefit is aiding hydration, thanks to its plumping abilities, it can also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

To give you an idea of all the best hyaluronic acid serums to try, we’ve rounded up all the top-rated options at a selection of price points, ranging from £4 to £40.