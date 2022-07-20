Life

Hyaluronic Acid Doesn’t Have To Be Pricey. Here Are Our Favourites

Our favourite serums from £4 to £40 – because sometimes moisturiser just won't cut it.

Hyaluronic acid has been a beauty byword for a while now and it’s easy to see why. For a range of skin complaints – from dryness to ageing – it’s hailed as a godsend in serum form. But how does this innovative skincare item actually work and is it worth trying yourself?

Hyaluronic acid is a form of acid that’s found naturally in the skin and has the ability to bind up to 1000 times its weight in water, allowing it to hydrate your skin both on the surface and at a deeper level. So, if dry skin is an issue, it’s guaranteed to be a game-changer. But what else can it do?

While its main benefit is aiding hydration, thanks to its plumping abilities, it can also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

To give you an idea of all the best hyaluronic acid serums to try, we’ve rounded up all the top-rated options at a selection of price points, ranging from £4 to £40.

1
Amazon
Revolution's cruelty-free, PETA approved budget-friendly serum
Formulated with 2% hyaluronic acid, this lightweight serum offers skin plenty of hydration. When applied it soaks immediately into skin, without leaving a sticky or oily residue. It’s also fragrance and alcohol-free.
Get it from Amazon for £4
2
Amazon
This ultra plumping serum from Glow Recipe
This ultra hydrating serum works like a dream on all skin types and is formulated to leave skin looking plump, firm and wonderfully youthful. After use, your skin will appear healthy, glowy and bright.
Get it from Amazon for £40
3
Glossier
Glossier's super refreshing serum
Featuring a combination of 2% hyaluronic acid and pro-vitamin B5, this formula, which is super fast absorbing and easily layered with moisturiser or makeup, is both vegan and cruelty-free. The potent hyaluronic acid is combined with pro-vitamin B5 to promote long-term hydration and healthy, glowy skin.
Get it from Glossier for £25
4
Amazon
Eclat's budget friendly hyaluronic acid serum
Formulated to hydrate, firm and plump skin, this vegan serum works to slow the visible signs of ageing while delivering a potent dose of moisture to skin. It's also wonderfully affordable.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99 (was £9.99)
5
Boots
This naturally derived formula from Nip+Fab
Formulated to offer skin an instant moisture shot, retain hydration and seal it into skin, this serum aims to leave your skin looking healthier and refreshed. The serum features two hyaluronic acid molecules, both naturally derived, and also targets fine lines and deeper wrinkles.
Get it from Boots for £17.21 (was £22.95)
6
Boots
Boots' low-cost, skin brightening serum
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly serum that’s also vegan, this potent, plant-based formula is a great buy. Just a drop will leave skin looking brighter and more nourished.
Get it from Boots for £5
7
Amazon
The Inkey List's 2% hyaluronic acid hydration serum
This ultra hydrating super serum, formulated with all skin types in mind, works to target multiple layers of the skin, boosting moisture levels and creating a more plump and smooth complexion, while also reducing the appearance of fine lines.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
8
Amazon
This anti-ageing eye serum from L'Oreal
Formulated with eyes in mind, this combination of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and caffeine works in harmony to re-plump, brighten, and de-puff the delicate skin around the eyes, while also targeting dark circles.
Get it from Amazon for £16.99 (was £24.99)
9
Amazon
Face Theory's fast-absorbing, oil-free formula
Containing a combination of retinoic (a stronger form of retinol) combined with hyaluronic acid, this serum boosts collagen production, improves skin elasticity, and fights acne, it also gives skin a powerful dose of hydration.
Get it from Face Theory for £23.99
10
Amazon
This fast absorbing serum from Nivea
A holy grail of mine, this lightweight hyaluronic acid serum boasts intense 72-hour hydration, and leaves skin looking plumped and wonderfully glowy.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
11
Amazon
Q+A's vegan fragrance-free formula
Another go-to of mine, this cruelty-free and vegan formula contains biosaccharide gum to target fine lines and betaine to balance skin moisture levels, along with hyaluronic acid to hydrate even the driest of skin. It's gentle and ultra hydrating.
Get it from Amazon for £6.50
12
Amazon
This ultra replenishing formula from CeraVe
Formulated with three essential ceramides and vitamin B5, this serum is designed to quickly hydrate skin, followed by locking moisture in, leaving skin restored and replenished.
Get it from Amazon for £13.58 (was £17)
13
Look Fantastic
This Works' wheat-based 2% Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C serum
Another personal favourite of mine, this youth-boosting serum targets various skin concerns, including dullness, dehydration, and fatigue while also brightening skin and providing a slow-release boost of moisture. (FYI, it's also vegan.)
Get it from Look Fantastic for £37

