7 Genius Baby Products For Stressed Parents That Seem Weird But Totally Work

Sometimes the weirdest baby products are the biggest help.

Looking after a tiny baby, especially in those first few weeks, is an incredibly daunting task. It’s also a very daunting shopping task. When I was pregnant I actually had a spreadsheet to keep track of what was needed, while simultaneously acquainting myself with things like travel systems and Googling the difference between a sleepsuit and a baby grow and how many exactly do I need and in what size?! (My kid is now one and I still don’t really know.)

I did not expect that in addition to shopping for lovely muslin blankets and tiny jumpers with bunny ears that I would soon be panic-buying some very odd looking products at 2am.

I also didn’t expect that I would then regularly slide into the DMs of new parents to recommend a plastic butt straw, but here we are! In addition to the aforementioned straw, here is a set of unconventional baby products that may seem a bit weird, but they all bloody work and are incredibly helpful.