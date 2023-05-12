I'm A Celebrity Reveals Final Four Contestants Left In All Stars Season

The original I'm A Celebrity South Africa line-up Charlie Sperring/ITV

Just four I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa contestants remain in the running to be crowned the winner of the unique series.

The All Stars season was pre-recorded last year, and saw former contestants from across the long-running reality show’s 21-year history competing to be crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity “legend”.

After almost three weeks’ worth of grueling challenges, just four celebs are now left in the competition ahead of Friday night’s final.

The penultimate episode of the season saw Carol Vorderman and Paul Burrell falling at the final hurdle, after losing out in a task that required them to swim through tanks of water filled with various creatures.

Following the pair’s departure, Fatima Whitbread, Jordan Banjo, Myleene Klass and former King of the Jungle Phil Tufnell are now the only celebs left in camp.

I'm A Celebrity South Africa's final four contestants – including latecomer Myleene Klass ITV/Shutterstock

Speaking after her elimination aired, Carol told The Sun that her final trial was “even worse than it looked on TV”.

“I was traumatised and my body went into shock afterwards,” she recalled.

“For me, it was even worse than it looked on TV. My two big fears are drowning and being trapped, so it combined the two.

“You saw a few tears on TV but it was like proper ‘from the belly’ emotion. It was just like this massive trauma, really. So I was quiet for a few days after that.”

Carol Vorderman and Paul Burrell fell at the final hurdle ITV/Shutterstock

Carol added: “When we were on our way back to camp, I could feel the emotions building up in me. I must admit, it knocked me for a couple of days.”

