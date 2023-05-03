The original cast of Gladiators in the 90s ITV/Shutterstock

The BBC has announced the hosts of the broadcaster’s upcoming reboot of Gladiators.

Over the summer, it was confirmed that a revival of the hit 90s show – which pits members of the public against the show’s resident “Gladiators” in a series of physical challenges – would be airing on Saturday nights later in 2023.

While The Sun initially reported that Holly Willoughby was being lined up to host the show, it turns out these claims were inaccurate.

Instead, Bradley Walsh will be on presenting duties, alongside his son Barney.

Bradley and Barney Walsh in 2019 Future Publishing via Getty Images

The father-and-son duo have already shared the screen in the ITV travel show Breaking Dad, as well as the period drama The Larkins.

In fact, the host of The Chase and Blankety Blank already has a bit of a history with Gladiators, as he competed on a celebrity special back in 1997.

Bradley’s wife Donna was also head choreographer for the Gladiator cheerleaders on the original series.

“I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of Gladiators!!!” Bradley said. “Saturday night family entertainment at its best...ARE YOU READY ?!”

Barney added: “Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show.

“I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is Gladiators.”

Gladiators was originally hosted by Ulrika Jonsson, John Fashanu and later Jeremy Guscott until it came to an end in 2000.

It was later revived for two series on Sky between 2008 and 2009, fronted by Ian Wright and Kirsty Gallagher, with the late Caroline Flack joining for the second series.