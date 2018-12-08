James McVey has become the seventh campmate to be voted off this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’.
The Vamps musician failed to make the semi-final after Friday’s public vote, with only four now remaining in the jungle.
However, James said he was “happy” to be out of the ITV2 reality series, explaining he was finding it tough following the departure of Nick Knowles, who was voted off on Thursday.
James told hosts Holly Willloughby and Dec Donnelly: “I’m so happy, it’s been the toughest thing I’ve ever done. I saw Nick as a father figure in this process. When he went it was a massive blow. I’m glad I’m out now, because I missed that.
“I thought I knew who I was before coming in here. I wasn’t a crier before coming in here, and I’ve cried pretty much every day.”
Of his friendship with Nick and fellow campmate Harry Redknapp, he added: “I realised that it wasn’t an easy start. It was just that companionship that got me through.
“The jungle diet has served us all well. Your mental health gets stronger. But your body never really gets used to it.”
Friday’s show saw the campmates reunited with their loved ones, with James paid a visit from his girlfriend Kirstie.
Harry was reduced to tears by a visit from his wife of 54 years, Sandra.
Fleur East also had a visit from her sister, John Barrowman from his husband, while Emily Atack one from her mother.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues tonight at 9.10pm on ITV.