James McVey has become the seventh campmate to be voted off this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’.

The Vamps musician failed to make the semi-final after Friday’s public vote, with only four now remaining in the jungle.

However, James said he was “happy” to be out of the ITV2 reality series, explaining he was finding it tough following the departure of Nick Knowles, who was voted off on Thursday.