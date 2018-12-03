Noel Edmonds was not up for discussing his ‘I’m A Celebrity’ pay packet on ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Monday.
The former campmate shut down talk about his rumoured £600,000 appearance fee as he was interviewed by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, after he was the first celeb to leave the jungle on Friday.
Introducing the segment on the ITV breakfast show, Piers joked of how Noel was essentially paid £60,000 a day for his 10-day stint on the reality series.
As Noel appeared on screen from Australia, he quickly said: “Good Morning both, can we forget talking about the money?”
But Piers was having none of it, and said: “No, let’s talk about the money.
“I have always said I would never do I’m A Celebrity with all the kangaroo testicle munching and so on, unless I got paid an unfeasible amount and can guaranteed I got kicked off first. Which is what’s happened to you.
“It makes your day rate one of the best in TV history!”
However, Noel dodged the topic again, saying: “Piers please. The only thing I could recommend, looking at you, was the weight loss.
“I have lost four kilos and I didn’t have four kilos to lose!”
ITV had paid out big bucks for Noel, only for him to leave first, which led to viewers making the same joke when he was kicked out last week.
After leaving the jungle, Noel told hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly he was both “relieved and disappointed” to be first out.
However, there was some bad news awaiting him, as Bristol City Council had something to say about the revelation he had been driving around his hometown in a Routemaster bus to avoid traffic.
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.