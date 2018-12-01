There was a shock in store as ‘I’m A Celebrity’ threw the first campmate out of the jungle on Friday night.
Noel Edmonds was the surprise evictee, after he polled the least number of votes to stay in camp.
And after the news was announced, everyone on Twitter was making the same joke.
ITV reportedly broke the bank to secure Noel as a contestant this year, paying him a rumoured £600,000.
However, they may regret doing so, as many pointed out how he’ll receive that fee despite only being in there 10 days, as he was also a late entrant.
Others were just simply furious that such a big character had been voted off first, while other quieter campmates got to stay:
Noel was voted out after failing to win immunity from the first vote-off in a series of Bushtucker Trials.
The Immunity Games meant John Barrowman, Fleur East, Sair Khan, Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Nick Knowles all escaped the public vote, leaving Noel to go up against Rita Simons, Anne Hegarty, Harry Redknapp, James McVey and Emily Atack.
After leaving the jungle, Noel told hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly he was both “relieved and disappointed” to be first out but couldn’t wait to be reunited with his wife, Liz.
“Since I came in here I have said I was just going to be myself, just open and honest,” he said.
“I haven’t done anything for effect and I certainly haven’t lied.
“I’m humbled and proud to have been part of it.”
However, there was some more bad news for Noel on Friday night, as Bristol City Council had something to say about the revelation he had been driving around his hometown in a Routemaster bus to avoid traffic.
The next celebrity will leave the jungle during Saturday’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’, airing at 9.30pm on ITV.