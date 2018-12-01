Noel Edmonds was the surprise evictee, after he polled the least number of votes to stay in camp.

There was a shock in store as ‘I’m A Celebrity’ threw the first campmate out of the jungle on Friday night.

Rex/Shutterstock Noel Edmonds was the first to leave 'I'm A Celebrity'

And after the news was announced, everyone on Twitter was making the same joke.

ITV reportedly broke the bank to secure Noel as a contestant this year, paying him a rumoured £600,000.

However, they may regret doing so, as many pointed out how he’ll receive that fee despite only being in there 10 days, as he was also a late entrant.