Bristol City Council Sets The Record Straight On Noel Edmonds’ Bus Lane Claim

But while you’re laughing along with him and shouting “WTF?” at whatever his latest bizarre claim is, spare a thought for Bristol City Council, who have been given the runaround by the former ‘Deal Or No Deal’ presenter.

In Thursday night’s show, Noel was seen telling his fellow campmates how he drives a double decker bus down the bus lanes his hometown, in a bid to avoid traffic.

Why? Because his previous method - driving a black cab with a mannequin in... - was thwarted by the council. Duh.

“When I got the ticket I didn’t take my cab in the bus lane any more,” he explained. “I did what any sane person would do. I bought a bus - I have a Routemaster bus.

“I can drive it on a car licence as long as there are no more than nine people on board.”

Well, while Noel’s assertion on the licence part is true, Bristol City Council have said the lanes are for “licenced buses” only, which rules Noel’s personal Routemaster out.

A (brilliantly sassy, we have to say) statement from the council reads: ”While the penalties we issue aren’t a touch on bushtucker trials, our bus lanes are just for licenced buses, taxis and cyclists, not celebrities.”

The question is, who’s going to break this news to Noel when he leaves the jungle? We bet his loved ones are drawing straws as we speak.

So far, this year’s series of ‘I’m A Celeb’ has been a hit with viewers, including (apparently) Jeremy Corbyn.

Earlier this week, when Theresa May agreed to a Brexit debate against the Labour leader, he was pretty pleased... until he learnt the planned face-off might take place at the same time as the reality TV show’s final. No, we’re not kidding.