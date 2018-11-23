Noel Edmonds’ arrival in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle has already ruffled a few feathers. The former ‘Deal Or No Deal?’ host sparked tension among the campmates almost immediately after joining the ITV reality show as a late addition in Thursday night’s episode.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Noel Edmonds is rubbing his campmates up the wrong way

John Barrowman was immediately irked by Noel, after he was made the Emperor of the camp, with the former ‘Torchwood’ actor believing Noel was taking his role as leader a little too seriously. After Noel divvied up the camp chores among the celebrities, John stood up to ask him a question, to which Noel asked John not to scratch his groin when he spoke to the Emperor. John was not impressed with the comment, insisting he was doing no such thing.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV John Barrowman has not impressed with Noel's comment

He later fumed in the Bush Telegraph: “I know he was trying to make a joke and be funny but it didn’t land well with me and for that moment I’m probably being overly sensitive and it’s at this exact time that my husband would say I need a sandwich. “It’s not his fault and I’m an adult, I know that, it was just that moment and some of us are feeling ‘arghhh’.” However, John was not the only campmate who Noel wound up. Host Dec Donelly revealed former ‘EastEnders’ actress Rita Simons had been left very unimpressed with Noel during the Gladiators Bush Tucker Trial.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Rita Simons is also not exactly Noel's number one fan