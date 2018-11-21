ITV

Appearing on the show to discuss the backlash he faced over his controversial views on cancer, the former ‘Deal Or No Deal’ presenter later took aim at Holly and her ‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield, branding the pair “aggressive and disrespectful”. Noel, who was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer, then clashed with Phillip live on air, after the ‘This Morning’ host said his comments - including that cancer can be caused by a “negative attitude” - could be viewed as “insensitive”. When Holly asked if he would speak to a small child about his beliefs, he told her: “I think you’re missing the point.”

Noel then posted a statement on his website about his TV appearance, where he slammed Holly and Phil’s interview style, saying the pair were “hell bent on pursuing an agenda”. “The style of questioning was aggressive and disrespectful to the viewer,” he said. “I am always prepared to give straight answers to straight questions but I wasn’t given time to respond.” Addressing Phillip directly, Noel added: “Phil, trying to be Jeremy Paxman doesn’t suit you and at least JP gives his guest the chance to answer… if you are unlucky enough to be seriously ill, I promise I won’t be so callous and I will show you respect, sympathy and compassion.”

Rex/Shutterstock/Ken McKay Noel made a controversial appearance on 'This Morning' in 2016