Noel Edmonds could be set for an awkward reunion with Holly Willoughby, when he makes his debut on ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
The pair will come face to face in the coming days, after Noel was officially unveiled as a contestant for the ITV jungle show, which Holly is currently presenting alongside Dec Donnelly.
What viewers might not realise is that Noel and Holly already have a bit of history, following an uncomfortable appearance he made on ‘This Morning’ in 2016.
Appearing on the show to discuss the backlash he faced over his controversial views on cancer, the former ‘Deal Or No Deal’ presenter later took aim at Holly and her ‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield, branding the pair “aggressive and disrespectful”.
Noel, who was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer, then clashed with Phillip live on air, after the ‘This Morning’ host said his comments - including that cancer can be caused by a “negative attitude” - could be viewed as “insensitive”.
When Holly asked if he would speak to a small child about his beliefs, he told her: “I think you’re missing the point.”
Noel then posted a statement on his website about his TV appearance, where he slammed Holly and Phil’s interview style, saying the pair were “hell bent on pursuing an agenda”.
“The style of questioning was aggressive and disrespectful to the viewer,” he said. “I am always prepared to give straight answers to straight questions but I wasn’t given time to respond.”
Addressing Phillip directly, Noel added: “Phil, trying to be Jeremy Paxman doesn’t suit you and at least JP gives his guest the chance to answer… if you are unlucky enough to be seriously ill, I promise I won’t be so callous and I will show you respect, sympathy and compassion.”
Months later, Noel clashed with Holly’s BFF again on Twitter on the topic, with the former ‘House Party’ host tweeting Phillip a piece of research that supported his argument.
Noel added: “Your ego is larger than your intellect.”
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.