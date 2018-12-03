‘Hollyoaks’ actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer has become the second contestant to leave ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ following a public vote. When the result of the vote was revealed on Sunday night, the 20-year-old admitted he was glad to be leaving because he was looking forward to a decent meal.

ITV Malique Thompson-Dwyer

After joining hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly in the studio, he said: “I’m just glad to be out now because I’m absolutely starving. I was really struggling with the food situation. “Everyone has been so nice to me. Everyone has kept everyone going. I think Harry [Redknapp] especially, he’s a joker.” However, many viewers suggested Malique knew his fate before the result of the public vote was announced - because he was the only campmate who was wearing his backpack.

Malique is the only one with a bag on and he’s the one voted out? Did someone say scripted #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/Yov4PUbXN4 — Morgan Edwards (@Morgsedwards00) December 2, 2018

Of course Malique was gonna go, he has his bloody bag on! #ImACeleb — Lewis Jefferies (@lewisjvisuals) December 2, 2018

“Nobody’s got a clue who’s next to go”. Malique sitting there with this bag already on his shoulders ready to go when they came in. Fixed. #ImACeleb — ollie cook (@olliecookmedia) December 2, 2018

Why was Malique already wearing his bag when he sat around the camp fire 🤔 can someone explain why??? #imaceleb@imacelebrity — Mum Troubles (@nash_sammii) December 2, 2018

So weird how Malique had his bag on and the rest of them didn’t, it’s almost as if he knew he was leaving???? #ImACeleb — han (@hannahxmarie_) December 2, 2018