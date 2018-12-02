Simon Cowell Takes Swipe At Fleur East's 'I'm A Celebrity' Stint During 'X Factor' Final

Simon Cowell had his claws out during the ‘X Factor’ final, but it wasn’t actually any of this year’s contestants in the firing line on Saturday night.
Instead, it was 2014 runner-up Fleur East who was on the receiving end of his acid tongue, as he made a barbed remark about her current stint in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle.
As Simon was praising a performance from finalist Scarlett Lee, he told her she had a successful career ahead of her, but warned her: “I don’t want you in the jungle in two years drinking worm juice. I want you either on Broadway, West End, [or] selling records.”
Ouch.
Many on social media savaged Simon for his remarks:
Fleur was the runner-up on ‘X Factor’ in 2014, where she was mentored by Simon. She lost out in the final to a fellow member of the Over 25s category, Ben Haenow.
She later signed to Simon’s record label, Syco, with her debut single ‘Sax’ going platinum after entering the charts at number three in 2015.
Her album, ‘Love, Sax and Flashbacks’, did not fare quite as well, only reaching number 14.
Despite teasing a second album with Syco, it never materialised, and in October 2017, it was announced she had parted ways with Simon’s label.
Fleur is tipped to launch a musical comeback after leaving the jungle, where she is currently residing alongside the likes of Harry Redknapp, Nick Knowles and Rita Simons.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.