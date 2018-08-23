Simon Cowell was supported by a host of his famous friends as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Wednesday. The music mogul described the honour as “surreal”, as a ceremony was held in Los Angeles to celebrate. His ‘Britain Got Talent’ co-stars Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon had made the journey from the UK to be there with him - as did his new fellow ‘X Factor’ judge Louis Tomlinson.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden joined Simon Cowell at his Hollywood Walk Of Fame star unveiling

‘American’s Got Talent’ judges Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel were also there to cheer him on, while former protégé Leona Lewis and BFF Sinitta were spotted in the crowd too. Kelly Clarkson, who was the first ever winner of ‘American Idol’ on which Simon was a judge for eight seasons, also gave a speech where she credited him with “changing her life”.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Simon was also supported by his 'America's Got Talent' co-stars

Rich Fury via Getty Images Kelly Clarkson gave a speech about her former mentor

Accepting the honour, Simon said: “I was a massive fan of American television, American movies, when I was growing up. I remember the first time I came to Hollywood, a long time ago and thinking it was the most magical place. And now I’m looking down at this, it’s so surreal.”

Rich Fury via Getty Images One Direction's Louis Tomlinson dressed up for the occasion

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Sinitta also put in an appearance, obviously

He thanked the artists and producers he has worked with throughout his career, before turning to his family seated in the audience. He said partner Lauren Silverman had been his “rock”, and added: “One thing I was thinking about today was who would have got the biggest kick out of this, and it’s my mum and dad, and they are not here.

Rich Fury via Getty Images Simon with partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric

“I have a feeling they are looking down. And now I look over to my son, Eric, and say, ‘maybe one day you will get one of these as well’.” Simon is currently in the middle of filming the ‘America’s Got Talent’ live shows, but will return to UK screens next month with a new series of ‘The X Factor’. He will be joined on panel by One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field.