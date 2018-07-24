David Walliams Pokes Fun At Simon Cowell’s Cosmetic Surgery

The music mogul has often spoken candidly about the treatments he’s had and previously discussed having a £2,000 non-surgical facelift.

Speaking on Magic Radio, David couldn’t resist the chance to have a joke at Simon’s expense, playfully remarking: “His face has always changed... Something has happened.

“You think, ‘What has gone on? What exactly? Did you have a terrible accident or something?’ Yeah, he always looks a bit different.”

Discussing a facelift he’d undergone earlier this year, Simon told The Sun On Sunday: “There’s lots of things you can do now, you don’t just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox.

“It hurts like hell but it gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the crap.”

Simon is currently busy judging the ‘X Factor’ auditions alongside new panellists Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, ahead of the show’s return this summer.

Sharon Osbourne will join them for the live shows as an impartial judge (no, we don’t know why either), having previously been on the panel full-time for the past two years.