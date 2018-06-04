The voting figures for this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live shows have been shared online, revealing that it was in no way a close win for comedian Lost Voice Guy.
As these new statistics have revealed, Lost Voice Guy - real name Lee Rigby - scored 21% of the votes cast in this year’s live final on Sunday, particularly impressive when you consider he was up against 10 other acts.
His closest competition was fellow comedian Robert White, with ‘Wiggle Wine’ singer Donchez Dacres in third place, on 17.2% and 11.2% of the votes respectively.
Also on 11.2% of the final vote was singer Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, with gymnasts the Giang Brothers on 9.5%, and dance troupe DVJ and musical group the D-Day Darlings both on 7.1%.
Picking up the rear was father-son duo Jack And Tim (6.2%), child star Calum Courtney (3.5%), musical comedian Micky P Kerr (3.3%) and choir B-Positive (2.7%).
The B-Positive Choir’s placement at the bottom of the scoring is notable as they previously missed out on a spot in the live final, but were brought back as a wildcard, as promised earlier in the week by head judge Simon Cowell.
The voting stats for the semi-finals have also been revealed, with eventual winner Lost Voice Guy by far the most popular act of the week, scoring a whopping 40.5% of the public’s votes on the first night of the week.
Check out the voting figures in full below:
Semi-final 1:
Lost Voice Guy - 40.5%
The D-Day Darlings - 21.3%
Maddox Dixon - 13.5%
Shameer Rayes - 8.1%
Matt Johnson - 5.9%
Lifford Shillingford - 5.7%
Cali Swing - 3.9%
Ellie & Jeki - 1.1%
Semi-final 2:
Donchez Dacres - 24.1%
Calum Courtney - 16.1%
B Positive Choir - 14.4%
Futunity - 12.4%
Magus Utopia - 11.8%
Ronan Busfield - 10.9%
Andrew Lancaster - 6.4%
Nick Page - 3.9%
Semi-final 3:
Robert White - 30.2%
Gruffydd Wyn Roberts - 24.1%
Marc Spelmann - 18.0%
Aleksandar Mileusnić - 9.4%
Rise Unbroken - 8.5%
AcroCadabra - 3.7%
DMU Gospel Choir - 3.2%
Mr Uekusa - 2.9%
Semi-final 4:
DVJ - 32.6%
Jack and Tim - 24.1%
Noel James - 12.2%
Sascha Williams - 8.9%
Amy Marie Borg - 7.4%
Baba Yega - 6.5%
Marty Putz - 5.2%
Olena Uutai - 3.1%
Semi-final 5:
Micky P Kerr - 21.5%
Giang Brothers - 20.1%
Mandy Muden - 19.4%
Father Ray Kelly - 13.5%
Bring it North - 9.1%
Demille and Muoneké - 9.1%
Lexie & Christopher - 5.8%
Sarah Llewellyn - 1.5%
Final:
Lost Voice Guy - 21.0%
Robert White - 17.2%
Donchez Dacres - 11.2%
Gruffydd Wyn Roberts - 11.2%
Giang Brothers - 9.5%
DVJ - 7.1%
The D-Day Darlings - 7.1%
Jack & Tim - 6.2%
Calum Courtney - 3.5%
Micky P Kerr - 3.3%
B Positive Choir - 2.7%