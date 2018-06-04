The voting figures for this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live shows have been shared online, revealing that it was in no way a close win for comedian Lost Voice Guy.

As these new statistics have revealed, Lost Voice Guy - real name Lee Rigby - scored 21% of the votes cast in this year’s live final on Sunday, particularly impressive when you consider he was up against 10 other acts.

His closest competition was fellow comedian Robert White, with ‘Wiggle Wine’ singer Donchez Dacres in third place, on 17.2% and 11.2% of the votes respectively.