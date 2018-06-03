Simon Cowell ‘Almost Certain’ Ant McPartlin Will Be Back On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Next Year

Ant is currently taking some time out of the spotlight after pleading guilty to drink-driving , following an incident that took place just months after he completed a rehab stay for drug issues.

Simon Cowell has discussed Ant McPartlin ’s recovery, stating that he’s “almost certain” the presenter will be back on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ next year.

As a result, Declan Donnelly has flown solo during this week’s live shows and will host Sunday’s grand final alone too.

But speaking to the Mirror, ‘BGT’ judge Simon has said he’s confident the duo will be back together by the time next year’s series airs.

Addressing Ant’s issues, he said: “He’s not a bad person, he’s not the only person these things happen to. He’s in the public eye. It’s a wake-up call. It’s as simple as that.”

“He’s not a malicious person, he’s just got himself into a place.

“But he has owned it and he’s going to deal with it. He’s taken a step back because his health is way more important than a TV show.

“I’m almost certain he’ll be back next year. And we want him back.”