David Walliams Reveals He Got A 'Telling Off' From Simon Cowell Over 'Britain's Got Talent' Joke

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge David Walliams has revealed that he got a telling off from Simon Cowell during this year’s series, after a joke he cracked about the music mogul.
David’s jokes at the expense of his fellow judge have become a staple of ‘BGT’ ever since he joined the panel, but the comedian has admitted that he got on the wrong side of Simon when he joked that he and Amanda Holden had previously been on a date.
Speaking to Graham Norton on BBC Radio 2, David said: “I did get told off a little bit this year, because I sort of alluded to the fact that Amanda was Simon’s favourite because they’d had a relationship in the past.
“They hadn’t… I think they’d had a date or something, and he always talks about the fact that she thought it was a work date and he tried to woo her or something. And actually, afterwards, I did feel bad about it.”
This year, David’s Golden Buzzer act Donchez Dacres made it through to the grand final, having won over the judging panel during the auditions stage with his original song, ‘Wiggle Wine’.
Voting figures released after the final revealed that Donchez was the night’s third most popular act, behind comedian Robert White and eventual winner Lost Voice Guy.
It was a tough year for ‘BGT’, briefly hitting a bump in the road ratings-wise and making headlines when it was revealed that presenter Ant McPartlin would not be back for live shows.
However, it went out on a high, with Declan Donnelly winning praise for his solo hosting efforts and viewing figures picking up when the final rolled around.