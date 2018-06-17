David Walliams Reveals He Got A 'Telling Off' From Simon Cowell Over 'Britain's Got Talent' Joke

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge David Walliams has revealed that he got a telling off from Simon Cowell during this year’s series, after a joke he cracked about the music mogul.

David’s jokes at the expense of his fellow judge have become a staple of ‘BGT’ ever since he joined the panel, but the comedian has admitted that he got on the wrong side of Simon when he joked that he and Amanda Holden had previously been on a date.