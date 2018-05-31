This year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live shows have been beset with unexpected blunders, and Wednesday’s semi-final was no exception.
Magical dance troupe Acrocadabra opened the show, but towards the end of their performance, a crew member was caught centre stage.
The horrified man was revealed during their grande finale as a cloth was pulled away from a box to show one of the dancers had vanished.
But in his place was the random crew member, who appeared to mouth the words “What the f**k?”
It didn’t go unnoticed by eagle-eyed viewers…
It’s the latest mishap to happen during this year’s live shows. Monday’s first semi-final was plagued by technical problems, with the good old British weather leading to the transmission being lost for 10 minutes.
And on Tuesday’s show, Simon gave a two-fingered salute to one audience member, who caused a disruption by invading the stage live on air and pushing the judges’ buzzers.
Meanwhile, comedian Robert White is the latest act to land place in this year’s live final, after receiving the most votes from viewers at home during Wednesday’s show.
Welsh singer Gruffydd Wyn also landed a spot in the final, after winding up in the top three with magician Marc Spellman.
Robert and Gruffydd join singers Donchez Dacres, Calum Courtney, the D-Day Darlings and comedian Lost Voice Guy at the final on Sunday night.